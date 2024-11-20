World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
In US, they already say goodbye to Zelensky

US says goodbye to Zelensky after Ukraine's ATACMS attack on Russia
The US "said goodbye" to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after the decision to launch ATACMS missiles deep into Russia.

US says goodbye to Zelensky after Ukraine's ATACMS attack on Russia
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by http://www.president.gov.ua/, CC BY 4.0

US journalist Jackson Hinkle "said goodbye" to Zelensky for his decision to strike Russia with US long-range missiles.

"Goodbye, Ukraine. Goodbye, Zelensky," he wrote in Russian.

"You can cry, kick and scream… But don't call Russia's response "unprovoked," the journalist addressed Zelensky.

Turkey: Things will get even worse for Ukraine

Turkey also believes that the situation for Ukraine has become more complicated after Kyiv decided to put ATACMS in action.

"For Ukraine, bad days were left behind as things will get even worse!" Turkish publication Yeni Şafak wrote. According to the author of the article, Biden may have wanted to prevent US President-elect Donald Trump from resolving the Ukrainian conflict.

Zelensky refuses to comment on ATACMS attack on Russia

The Ukrainian leader decided not to answer the question about the ATACMS strike on Russia.

"Sorry, no unnecessary details," Zelensky answered a corresponding question. The Pentagon and the White House reacted similarly.

Details

Jackson Hinkle (born September 15, 1999) is an American political commentator and influencer who hosts the web television show Legitimate Targets with Jackson Hinkle on X (formerly Twitter). He is known for his support of Vladimir Putin in the Russo-Ukrainian War, and for his opposition to Israel in the Gaza–Israel conflict. Hinkle has dubbed himself an "American Conservative Marxist–Leninist", while journalists have described him as conservative, right-wing, and far-right. Promoting a syncretic mix of conservative and communist ideas, he is a self-described proponent of "MAGA communism", calling on those who support the working class to ally with the MAGA movement against an alleged globalist threat. Initially an environmentalist during his high school years, Hinkle has turned to promoting pro-fossil fuels stances in recent years.

