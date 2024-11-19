Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council predicted the start of World War III after Russian President Vladimir Putin updated the nuclear doctrine.
Medvedev, who served as Russia's Prime Minister (2012-2020) and President (2008-2012), noted that Ukraine's use of NATO missiles for strike deep into Russia could be qualified as an attack.
This is what Dmitry Medvedev wrote in his post on Telegram:
"After the dust raised by Western newspapers has settled a little, it is obvious that, despite the obvious propaganda intent of the publications, the events that are happening may have very serious consequences.
According to Medvedev, US President Joe Biden has decided to leave gracefully, "taking a significant part of humanity with him."
Dmitry Anatolyevich Medvedev (born 14 September 1965) is a Russian politician who has been serving as deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia since 2020. Medvedev was also the president of Russia from 2008 to 2012 and prime minister of Russia from 2012 to 2020. Medvedev was elected president in the 2008 election. He was seen as more liberal than his predecessor Vladimir Putin, who was prime minister in Medvedev's presidency. Medvedev's agenda as president was a wide-ranging modernisation programme, aimed at modernising Russia's economy and society, and lessening the country's reliance on oil and gas. During Medvedev's tenure, the United States and Russia signed the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty. Russia won the Russo-Georgian War, and recovered from the Great Recession. Medvedev also launched an anti-corruption campaign, yet was later being accused of corruption himself.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
If the US administration has formulated the decision to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike Russia, if it has actually brought this decision to Kyiv, then this would be a "qualitatively new round of tensions"