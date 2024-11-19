Medvedev: Biden wants half of mankind to perish in WWIII

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council predicted the start of World War III after Russian President Vladimir Putin updated the nuclear doctrine.

Photo: kremlin.ru by Пресс-служба Кремля, PDM

Medvedev, who served as Russia's Prime Minister (2012-2020) and President (2008-2012), noted that Ukraine's use of NATO missiles for strike deep into Russia could be qualified as an attack.

This is what Dmitry Medvedev wrote in his post on Telegram:

"After the dust raised by Western newspapers has settled a little, it is obvious that, despite the obvious propaganda intent of the publications, the events that are happening may have very serious consequences.

It is not so important who and when made the decision to use NATO tactical ballistic and long-range cruise missiles "deep into the territory" of Russia, all the more so there have been attempts to use them against our country before. It is not so important how many of them the enemy has today. The fact that their use, in the opinion of our enemies, should have not only a military, but also an informational effect, is not so important either. It is not so important that these missiles will not be able to make a significant contribution to enemy's military actions. It is not so important that with such decisions the current US administration is deliberately creating an escalation of the conflict that Trump's team will have to deal with. One thing is important, and this is what the Russian President said on September 12. As a result, a new version of Fundamentals of State Policy in the Sphere of Nuclear Deterrence has been approved today. The use of alliance missiles in this manner can now be qualified as an attack on Russia. In this case, the right arises to launch a retaliatory strike with weapons of mass destruction against Kyiv and main NATO facilities, wherever they may be. This is already WWIII."

According to Medvedev, US President Joe Biden has decided to leave gracefully, "taking a significant part of humanity with him."

Details

Dmitry Anatolyevich Medvedev (born 14 September 1965) is a Russian politician who has been serving as deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia since 2020. Medvedev was also the president of Russia from 2008 to 2012 and prime minister of Russia from 2012 to 2020. Medvedev was elected president in the 2008 election. He was seen as more liberal than his predecessor Vladimir Putin, who was prime minister in Medvedev's presidency. Medvedev's agenda as president was a wide-ranging modernisation programme, aimed at modernising Russia's economy and society, and lessening the country's reliance on oil and gas. During Medvedev's tenure, the United States and Russia signed the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty. Russia won the Russo-Georgian War, and recovered from the Great Recession. Medvedev also launched an anti-corruption campaign, yet was later being accused of corruption himself.

