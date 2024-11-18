Major general: Ukraine to launch ATACMS missiles to hit Russian cities

The United States expects the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles for strikes deep into the Kursk region, CNN said with reference to sources in the White House.

Earlier, US Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer said that the White House did not confirm media reports about permission for Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with long-range ATACMS missiles. Thus, Finer did not give a direct answer to journalists' questions about the veracity of reports about Washington's decision to allow the AFU to strike deep into Russia.

Kyiv to strike Russian cities

Vladimir Popov, Major General and Honored Military Pilot of Russia, believes that Kyiv would launch Western long-range missiles to strike large cities in Russia.

Ukraine will not bother to target and efficiently strike military facilities only, Popov believes. According to him, missiles may hit any urban facilities, such as sports centers or market places.

Under the guidance of Western curators, the Ukrainian military would act according to flight missions. Ammunition storage arsenals, command posts, airfields of strategic or operational-tactical aviation, training centers and other facilities could come under attack. At the same time, such facilities are well protected by air defense systems, including electronic warfare units, so the effectiveness of Ukraine's missile attacks will be low.

The Major General believes that one may expect anything from Ukraine. In this regard, he urged commanders and heads of troops of Russia's distant regions — the Ural region, the Volga region, Astrakhan, Arkhangelsk, Vladimir, Yaroslavl, Nizhny Novgorod regions — to remain vigilant at all times. Popov believes that it is these regions of the country that will face the biggest threat of long-range missile attacks.

According to the pilot, local administrations should plan actions to eliminate the possible consequences of such attacks.

Psyop!

Military expert, retired colonel Viktor Litovkin believes that Kyiv will use Western missiles to sow panic among the civilian population of Russia.

"This whole story with permission to strike deep into Russia will not affect the course of the conflict in any way. This is more of an influence effort, a psyop," the military man said.

What targets can Ukraine strike in Russia?

