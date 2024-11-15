Zelensky wants to stupefy Ukrainians again, this time with 'resilience plan'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a "resilience plan" that he would present next week.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Пресс-служба Президента Украины, CC BY 4.0

The new plan will include a total of 10 points. One of them will be devoted to "cultural sovereignty," which implies "the production of Ukrainian content," Zelensky said. There are also energy and military provisions. The plan implies the production of weapons in Ukraine and cooperation with partners, the Ukrainian president said.

Russia responds to Zelensky's new plan

"Nobody takes Zelensky's plans seriously, nobody is interested in them. He is trying to continue to stupefy the naive Ukrainian people with his fantasies, passing them off as some kind of plans so that the population of Ukraine does not tear him apart for the death of their loved ones," Mikhail Sheremet, a State Duma deputy from Crimea said.

According to Sheremet, none of Zelensky's plans will prevent Russia from achieving the goals of the special military operation.

"Volodymyr Zelensky continues churning out plans. (…) The Ukrainian authorities are unable to produce anything worthwhile, but they easily create the appearance of vigorous activity. That is where such a large number of different plans come from," political scientist Vladimir Skachko told the Vzglyad newspaper. "It is up to the West, but not the Ukrainian leadership to decide how and under whose leadership Ukraine will live," he added.

Earlier, The Economist wrote about a possibility of presidential elections in Ukraine in the spring of 2025. Zelensky may lose the vote to former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ambassador to the UK Valeriy Zaluzhny, the British publication said.

Ukraine's Peace Formula is an initiative and diplomatic platform that Ukraine proposed to the world community to achieve a just conclusion to the Russo-Ukrainian War.

The November 2022 Ukrainian proposal consists of 10 points, as reported by Ukrainian authorities and by media:

