World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Hungarian Prime Minister: Idiotic anti-Russian sanctions should be revised

Hungarian Prime Minister: EU's idiotic rules should be revised
World

The European Union should reconsider anti-Russian sanctions that lead to inflated energy prices as this undermines EU's economic growth, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Magyar Radio on YouTube.

Hungarian Prime Minister: EU's idiotic rules should be revised
Photo: flickr.com by European People's Party, CC BY 2.0

"Energy prices must be reduced at all costs. This means that sanctions must be reviewed, because with the current sanctions policy, energy prices will not fall," he said, noting that American companies pay four times less for natural gas than European companies do.

The reduction of bureaucracy should be the next step as "there is a plethora of idiotic rules," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban added.

Details

Viktor Mihály Orbán (born 31 May 1963) is a Hungarian lawyer and politician who has been Prime Minister of Hungary since 2010, previously holding the office from 1998 to 2002, and the leader of the Fidesz political party since 2003, and previously from 1993 to 2000. He was re-elected as prime minister in 2014, 2018, and 2022. On 29 November 2020, he became the country's longest-serving prime minister.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Viktor Orban radio interview
Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Kremlin: Russia continues fighting
World
Kremlin: Russia continues fighting
Elon Musk's Starlink satellite Internet raises Russian combat capability dramatically
Hotspots and Incidents
Elon Musk's Starlink satellite Internet raises Russian combat capability dramatically
1971 BSA A65 Thunderbolt: Brit Built Twin of Mighty Renown
Anomalous phenomena
1971 BSA A65 Thunderbolt: Brit Built Twin of Mighty Renown
Popular
Russian drone hits rare and complex NATO tank in Kursk region

A "rare and complex" British Challenger 2 tank that Ukraine received from the UK was spotted in the Kursk region of Russia

Rare and complex NATO tank spotted and destroyed in Russia's Kursk region
Ukraine's former President Poroshenko steps in to bring Zelensky down
Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine's ex-President, steps in to discredit Zelensky
US opens missile base in Poland just 230 km away from Russia
Wounded Russian soldier cuts off his own leg and spends 17 days in a trench
Report from Nabatieh, Lebanon's ancient city that Israel has destroyed completely Daria Aslamova Democrat Beatdown (or do you like Democrat Smackdown?) Nancy O'Brien Simpson Strange as it may seem, Abkhazia stages protests against its prime ally – Russia Lyuba Lulko
Overloaded 18-wheeler causes bridge to collapse on railway tracks in Crimea
1971 BSA A65 Thunderbolt: Brit Built Twin of Mighty Renown
Pravda.Ru special correspondent reports from Lebanese city destroyed by Israel
Pravda.Ru special correspondent reports from Lebanese city destroyed by Israel
Last materials
Hungarian Prime Minister: EU's idiotic rules should be revised
Moscow does not fear US response to use of DPRK troops in Kursk
Russian soldier cuts off his own leg with a knife to avoid blood poisoning
Report from Nabatieh, Lebanon's ancient city that Israel has destroyed completely
Ukraine's former President Poroshenko steps in to bring Zelensky down
Rare and complex NATO tank spotted and destroyed in Russia's Kursk region
US missile base opens in Poland a few kilometres away from Russia
1971 BSA A65 Thunderbolt: Brit Built Twin of Mighty Renown
Road bridge collapses on railway tracks in Crimea
Democrat Beatdown (or do you like Democrat Smackdown?)
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.