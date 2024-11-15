Hungarian Prime Minister: Idiotic anti-Russian sanctions should be revised

The European Union should reconsider anti-Russian sanctions that lead to inflated energy prices as this undermines EU's economic growth, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Magyar Radio on YouTube.

Photo: flickr.com by European People's Party, CC BY 2.0

"Energy prices must be reduced at all costs. This means that sanctions must be reviewed, because with the current sanctions policy, energy prices will not fall," he said, noting that American companies pay four times less for natural gas than European companies do.

The reduction of bureaucracy should be the next step as "there is a plethora of idiotic rules," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban added.

Viktor Mihály Orbán (born 31 May 1963) is a Hungarian lawyer and politician who has been Prime Minister of Hungary since 2010, previously holding the office from 1998 to 2002, and the leader of the Fidesz political party since 2003, and previously from 1993 to 2000. He was re-elected as prime minister in 2014, 2018, and 2022. On 29 November 2020, he became the country's longest-serving prime minister.

