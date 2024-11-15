World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Moscow reacts to USA's threats to respond to use of North Korean troops in Kursk

US threats to respond to the alleged participation of North Korean troops in battles near Kursk are counterproductive and senseless, Grigory Karasin, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs said.

Photo: flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, CC BY-SA 2.0

"We are an independent power. We have our strategic allies. We also have our strategic opponents, which include, by the way, the North Atlantic bloc, headed by the United States. Therefore, all these threats and discussions are, as we say, in favour of the poor. We act in full compliance with international rules and bilateral agreements,” Karasin said, lenta.ru reports.

Earlier, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Washington, together with US allies, was threatening to respond to Russia with coordinated political decisions for the alleged participation of the DPRK military in battles near Kursk. Those will be comprehensive measures, Sullivan said.

