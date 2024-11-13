Zelensky asks Western allies for help after missile attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to Western allies asking them for help after Russia's most recent attack on Kyiv.

Photo: Flickr by President Of Ukraine, PDM

"It is crucial that our forces have the necessary means to defend the country from Russian terror. I am grateful to each of our partners who help us. Timely delivery of interceptor missiles for our air defense, fulfilling agreements on defense systems, and electronic warfare production and supply are, without exaggeration, lifesaving efforts," Zelensky wrote on X.

In the morning, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the Ukrainian capital. A threat of a missile attack was declared in the city. It was later reported that explosions took place in Kyiv's suburbs.

The Russian military carried out combined strikes on targets in Kyiv on November 12-13 overnight, The Military Chronicle Telegram channel said. Dozens of targets were hit in northern and northeastern parts of the Kyiv region.

On the night of November 13, drones and missiles were spotted in the area of ​​the Kyiv Armoured Plant and near the Vasylkiv airfield. In Kyiv itself, a central military equipment base was obliterated in a missile attack.

Details

