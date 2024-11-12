World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

China unveils new version of its J-20 fighter jet

J-20S revealed in China

A two-seat version of the J-20 fighter, the J-20S, was unveiled at the Zhuhai Air Show in China.

The J-20S is notable for being the only two-seat design built on a 5th-generation platform. The second seat in the airplane is designed for the UAV operator.

This configuration allows the J-20S to control unmanned wingmen thus enhancing the role of the fighter as a central information hub in combat.

Each J-20S will reportedly be able to control three GJ-11 attack UAVs, each with a payload capacity of around two tons, adding a new level of versatility to its capabilities.

The Chengdu J-20 (Chinese: 歼-20; pinyin: Jiān-Èrlíng), also known as Mighty Dragon (Chinese: 威龙; pinyin: Wēilóng, NATO reporting name: Fagin), is a twin-engine all-weather stealth fighter developed by China's Chengdu Aerospace Corporation for the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF). The J-20 is designed as an air superiority fighter with precision strike capability. The aircraft has three notable variants: the initial production model, the revised airframe variant with new engines and thrust-vectoring control, and the aircraft-teaming capable twin-seat variant. Descending from the J-XX program of the 1990s, the aircraft made its maiden flight on 11 January 2011, and was officially revealed at the 2016 China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition. The aircraft entered service in March 2017 with the first J-20 combat unit formed in February 2018, making China the second country in the world and the first in Asia to field an operational stealth aircraft.

