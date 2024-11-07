World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Moscow and Kyiv react to Trump's peace plan

Moscow: Trump's peace plan for Ukraine is very abstract
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) article, which said that the Donald Trump team was discussing a new plan to end the conflict in Ukraine.

According to Peskov, the WSJ article about Trump's peace plan was abstract.

Peskov believes that the article is more like the WSJ plan. "Everything is impersonal there," he said.

The Ukrainian side is also skeptical about what the WSJ wrote. Dmitry Litvin, advisor to the President of the Republic Volodymyr Zelensky noted that "there is always a lot of fake news in newspapers."

"Real plans of presidents are unlikely to be published in newspapers," Litvin said.

According to the WSJ, the transitional Trump administration wants to "freeze the current front line" and create a demilitarized zone 1.3 thousand kilometers long. It remains unknown who will provide its security, although it is believed that US troops or contingents of the UN and other US-funded organizations are not going to be involved in the effort.

The plan also says that Kyiv should abandon its intention to join NATO for at least 20 years. In return for this, the article says, Washington will supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with weapons to prevent the resumption of the conflict.

Donald Trump, who won the US presidential election, has repeatedly stated his readiness to stop the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours.

The politician said that he knows the Russian and Ukrainian leaders well, so he will be able to resolve the crisis before his inauguration in January 2025.

