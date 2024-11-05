USA's 60th presidential election: 'It’s going to be interesting'

The United States is holding the 60th presidential election on Tuesday, November 5. US citizens also elect a vice president, 468 congressmen, governors of 11 states and representatives to local governments.

Photo: Flickr by Lorie Shaull, CC BY-SA 2.0

The Democratic Party in the elections is represented by the current US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running for a seat in the Oval Office, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Harris's running mate if she wins. Their Republican rivals are the 45th former US President Donald Trump and Ohio Senator James David Vance.

By tradition, the elections first began at midnight in New Hampshire. Six out of six registered residents of Dixville Notch cast their ballots: three for Harris, three for Trump.

It became known the day before the election that Trump and Harris had equal chances for victory.

Harris is more popular among black voters and young people under 30, as well as among white Americans with college degrees, an NBC poll showed.

Trump leads in all swing states: North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. He is ahead of Harris in overall voter support by 1.8 percentage points. At the same time, the former president admitted the possibility of defeat.

An ABC journalists spoke to Donald Trump on the phone on November 4 and asked the former president whether he could lose the election.

"I guess you could lose, can lose. I mean, that happens, right?” he said. "But I think I have a pretty substantial lead. But, you could say — yeah, yeah, you could lose. Bad things could happen. You know, things happen, but it's going to be interesting," Donald Trump said.

Details

