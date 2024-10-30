World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
The Americans are using the experience they are currently gaining in Ukraine to be able to go to war with China in the future. The knowledge they have gained will be used to defend Taiwan, The NYT said.

Photo: flickr.com by Pfc. Cameron Boyd is licensed under U.S. federal government

"The U. S. Army transforms itself, and its hundreds of thousands of young men and women, for yet another war, this one a potential conflict with China," the newspaper wrote.

The upcoming conflict between such major nuclear powers as China and the US will be many times more dangerous. It may therefore lead to huge losses for both sides.

"U.S. troops would be killed, in numbers that could possibly go beyond the toll from America's deadliest conflicts," the article ominously says.

The war with China may well be the bloodiest war the United States has ever seen in its history. The war will break out regardless of who wins the elections in November.

