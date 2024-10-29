World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Boeing P-8 Poseidon nearly crashes into Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter over Syria

Boeing P-8 Poseidon almost collides with Russian Su-35 over Mediterranean
World

Deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, Captain Oleg Ignasyuk, said that a pro-American coalition aircraft almost collided with a Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jet of the Russian Aerospace Forces. The incident took place over the Mediterranean Sea.

Boeing P-8 Poseidon almost collides with Russian Su-35 over Mediterranean
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Balon Greyjoy, CC0

According to Ignasyuk, the Russian fighter was making a scheduled flight when a Boeing P-8 Poseidon patrol anti-submarine aircraft approached the Russian aircraft. The manoeuvre happened at a dangerous distance, the official said. However, the Su-35 pilot responded professionally to the approach of the Boeing P-8 Poseidon.

"The Russian pilot demonstrated high professionalism and took necessary measures in a timely manner to prevent a collision," Oleg Ignasyuk said.

This is not the first time when pro-American coalition aircraft approach Russian warplanes.

  • On September 26, an M-9 drone of the pro-American coalition came dangerously close to a Russian Su-34 aircraft in the skies over the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria.
  • On September 17, an MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle approached a Russian Su-35.
  • On August 17, in the At-Tanf area of ​​the Syrian province of Homs, an F/A-18 coalition fighter came dangerously close to an An-30 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces at an altitude of 6,700 meters.

There are a total of 24 American bases in Syria, as well as four points of military presence.

Details

The Boeing P-8 Poseidon is an American maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft developed and produced by Boeing Defense, Space & Security. It was developed for the United States Navy (USN) as a derivative of the civilian Boeing 737-800 airliner. The P-8 operates in anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASUW), and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) roles. It is armed with torpedoes, Harpoon anti-ship missiles, and other weapons, can drop and monitor sonobuoys, and can operate in conjunction with other assets, including the Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton maritime surveillance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

The Sukhoi Su-35 (NATO reporting name: Flanker-E/M) is the designation for two improved derivatives of the Su-27 air-defence fighter. They are single-seat, twin-engine, supermaneuverable air superiority fighters, designed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau and built by Sukhoi. The type was originally developed by the Soviet Union from the Su-27 and was known as the Su-27M. It incorporated canards and a multi-function radar giving it multi-role capabilities. The first prototype made its maiden flight in June 1988. Following the dissolution of the Soviet Union Sukhoi re-designated it as the Su-35 to attract export orders. Fourteen aircraft were produced and used for tests and demonstrations; one example had thrust-vectoring engines and was in turn redesignated the Su-37. A sole Su-35UB two-seat trainer was also built in the late 1990s that resembled the Su-30MK family.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Su-35 airshow
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russia sends North Korean troops to fight NATO troops
World
Russia sends North Korean troops to fight NATO troops Видео 
Belarus President says how Putin feels about losses in Ukraine
World
Belarus President says how Putin feels about losses in Ukraine
Popular
Russia-NATO hybrid war escalation: North Korean troops in Russia vs. NATO troops in Ukraine

North Korean troops have already been deployed to the Kursk region of Russia, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said after a meeting with a senior South Korean intelligence official

Russia sends North Korean troops to fight NATO troops
Israel deprives Iran of strategic defence ability
Israel's attack on Iran shows Tel Aviv can do whatever it wants
Russia tops ranking of world's strongest armies in 2024
UAV drone crashes down and explodes on busy motorway in Russia's Kursk region
Israel, Genocide, and the Curse of Unchecked Power Peter Baofu Moment of Israel's strike on Iran getting closer. Jericho II nuclear missiles ready Andrey Mihayloff BRICS Summit brings Russia recognition as established world leader Lyuba Lulko
Israel, Genocide, and the Curse of Unchecked Power
Epic aerial video shows destruction of giant Hezbollah tunnel in southern Lebanon
UAVs attack Putin's University of Special Forces in Gudermes, Chechnya
UAVs attack Putin's University of Special Forces in Gudermes, Chechnya
Last materials
Blogger with biggest lips found dead in sewer
Woman downs 20 shots of strong drinks and falls into coma at Moscow bar
Ukrainian drones strike Putin's University of Special Forces in Chechnya
Israel, Genocide, and the Curse of Unchecked Power
Video shows drone debris crashing down on busy motorway in Russia
Russia sends North Korean troops to fight NATO troops
US ranks Russian Army world's strongest
Video: Israel uses 400 tons of explosives to blow up giant Hezbollah tunnel
Israel deprives Iran of strategic defence ability
North Korean military men rush to Russia to help
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.