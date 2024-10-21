World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Moscow: Donald Trump should stick to information hygiene in his statements

Moscow: Donald Trump does not observe information hygiene
World

The remarks that former US President and current presidential candidate Donald Trump made about his threats to strike the center of Moscow are part of his election campaign, the Kremlin official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Moscow: Donald Trump does not observe information hygiene
Photo: flickr.com by Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0

One can hear "a lot of hot-headed emotional statements being made in the US" during the final stage of the election campaign, he said.

When asked whether Trump made such threats during a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Peskov said that the Kremlin does not disclose the content of Putin's private conversations.

"We still prefer to state a very responsible position in terms of not making public the content of conversations conducted at the highest level. Unfortunately, a number of world leaders do not adhere to this position and do not observe such information "hygiene". Well, it's on their conscience," he said.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump said that he warned Putin not to go after Ukraine.

"I said: Vladimir, if you go after Ukraine, I will hit you so hard, you won't even believe it. I'm going to hit you right in the middle of fricking Moscow," Trump said in the interview.

Trump did not explain when and under what circumstances this dialogue took place, but noted that he had excellent relations with Putin.

Trump has repeatedly stated that he had good relations with Putin during his presidency. He also believes that the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine would not have started if he served in the office.

Yet, Moscow believes that the US had done practically nothing good for Russia when Trump was in power, although but the two countries maintained dialogue.

Details

Donald John Trump (born June 14, 1946) is an American politician, media personality, and businessman who served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021. Trump received a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania in 1968. His father made him president of the family real estate business in 1971. Trump renamed it the Trump Organization and reoriented the company toward building and renovating skyscrapers, hotels, casinos, and golf courses. After a series of business failures in the late 1990s, he launched side ventures, mostly licensing the Trump name. From 2004 to 2015, he co-produced and hosted the reality television series The Apprentice. He and his businesses have been plaintiffs or defendants in more than 4,000 legal actions, including six business bankruptcies. Trump won the 2016 presidential election as the Republican Party nominee against Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton while losing the popular vote. The Mueller special counsel investigation determined that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to favor Trump. During the campaign, his political positions were described as populist, protectionist, and nationalist. His election and policies sparked numerous protests. He was the only U.S. president without prior military or government experience. Trump promoted conspiracy theories and made many false and misleading statements during his campaigns and presidency, to a degree unprecedented in American politics. Many of his comments and actions have been characterized as racially charged, racist, and misogynistic.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Can Ukraine build a nuclear bomb in a few weeks?
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Can Ukraine build a nuclear bomb in a few weeks?
Zelensky names only one of three possible scenarios for conflict to go on after US election
World
Zelensky names only one of three possible scenarios for conflict to go on after US election
Iran has secret weapons more powerful than nuclear arms
World
Iran has secret weapons more powerful than nuclear arms
Popular
Odessa air defenses unable to intercept hundred of Iskander ballistic missiles a month

The Russian Aerospace Forces interrupted active ship traffic in Odessa ports. Ballistic missile strikes on the Odessa port infrastructure take place almost every day since October 6

Russia now strikes Odessa ports almost every day
Iran has secret weapons more powerful than nuclear arms
Iran announces possession of weapons more powerful than nuclear bombs
Russian soldiers identify US fighter killed in Stryker APC in Kursk region
Ukraine is at war with three countries, Zelensky says
Can Ukraine build a nuclear bomb in a few weeks? Andrey Mihayloff France and Germany cut aid to Ukraine due to budget problems Lyuba Lulko Heavy quadcopter Berdysh: A new chapter in Russian unmanned aviation Dmitry Plotnikov
Russian troops blow up bridges in Kursk region to disrupt Ukraine's plans
About 100 Ukrainian nationalists seize Orthodox cathedral in Cherkassy
Putin: Russia will never let Ukraine build nuclear bombs
Putin: Russia will never let Ukraine build nuclear bombs
Last materials
Russia-Ukraine latest body swap: 501 for 89
Putin: Ukraine will never have nuclear weapons
Can Ukraine build a nuclear bomb in a few weeks?
Zelensky names only one of three possible scenarios for conflict to go on after US election
Russian cargo ship capsizes off Sakhalin Island
France and Germany cut aid to Ukraine due to budget problems
Israel kills Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar
Iran has secret weapons more powerful than nuclear arms
About 100 armed men seize Archangel Michael Cathedral in Cherkassy
France tests new loitering munition to transfer it to Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.