Moscow: Donald Trump should stick to information hygiene in his statements

Moscow: Donald Trump does not observe information hygiene

The remarks that former US President and current presidential candidate Donald Trump made about his threats to strike the center of Moscow are part of his election campaign, the Kremlin official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Photo: flickr.com by Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0

One can hear "a lot of hot-headed emotional statements being made in the US" during the final stage of the election campaign, he said.

When asked whether Trump made such threats during a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Peskov said that the Kremlin does not disclose the content of Putin's private conversations.

"We still prefer to state a very responsible position in terms of not making public the content of conversations conducted at the highest level. Unfortunately, a number of world leaders do not adhere to this position and do not observe such information "hygiene". Well, it's on their conscience," he said.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump said that he warned Putin not to go after Ukraine.

"I said: Vladimir, if you go after Ukraine, I will hit you so hard, you won't even believe it. I'm going to hit you right in the middle of fricking Moscow," Trump said in the interview.

Trump did not explain when and under what circumstances this dialogue took place, but noted that he had excellent relations with Putin.

Trump has repeatedly stated that he had good relations with Putin during his presidency. He also believes that the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine would not have started if he served in the office.

Yet, Moscow believes that the US had done practically nothing good for Russia when Trump was in power, although but the two countries maintained dialogue.

Details

Donald John Trump (born June 14, 1946) is an American politician, media personality, and businessman who served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021. Trump received a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania in 1968. His father made him president of the family real estate business in 1971. Trump renamed it the Trump Organization and reoriented the company toward building and renovating skyscrapers, hotels, casinos, and golf courses. After a series of business failures in the late 1990s, he launched side ventures, mostly licensing the Trump name. From 2004 to 2015, he co-produced and hosted the reality television series The Apprentice. He and his businesses have been plaintiffs or defendants in more than 4,000 legal actions, including six business bankruptcies. Trump won the 2016 presidential election as the Republican Party nominee against Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton while losing the popular vote. The Mueller special counsel investigation determined that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to favor Trump. During the campaign, his political positions were described as populist, protectionist, and nationalist. His election and policies sparked numerous protests. He was the only U.S. president without prior military or government experience. Trump promoted conspiracy theories and made many false and misleading statements during his campaigns and presidency, to a degree unprecedented in American politics. Many of his comments and actions have been characterized as racially charged, racist, and misogynistic.

