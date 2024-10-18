Zelensky knows three scenarios for conflict to develop, but names only one

Kyiv sees three scenarios for the development of the conflict in Ukraine after the US presidential election in November 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with The Financial Times.

Photo: Flickr by President Of Ukraine, PDM

"We see three different scenarios. One of them is further support, but the allies will "fear certain risks". Depending on who wins the race for the White House, we see [two] other paths," Zelensky said.

Zelensky did not reveal the essence of the second and third scenarios. He also could not answer whether such options would be more or less positive for Kyiv. According to him, this issue is very sensitive for the Ukrainians.

Zelensky also denied that Western officials discussed an agreement with him under which Ukraine would be able to cede the territories that Russia occupied during the conflict in exchange for NATO membership. He asked for this proposal to be put on his table directly, excluding a third party.

Details

Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy (born 25 January 1978) is a Ukrainian politician and former entertainer who is serving as the sixth and current president of Ukraine since 2019, most notably during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine ongoing since 2022. Born to a Ukrainian Jewish family, Zelenskyy grew up as a native Russian speaker in Kryvyi Rih, a major city of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in central Ukraine. He obtained a degree in law from the Kryvyi Rih Institute of Economics, but never practised law and pursued a career in comedy and entertainment. He created the production company Kvartal 95, which produced films, cartoons, and TV shows including the TV series Servant of the People, in which Zelenskyy played a fictional Ukrainian president. The series aired from 2015 to 2019 and was immensely popular. A political party with the same name as the TV show was created in March 2018 by employees of Kvartal 95.

