World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Zelensky knows three scenarios for conflict to develop, but names only one

Zelensky names only one of three possible scenarios for conflict to go on after US election
World

Kyiv sees three scenarios for the development of the conflict in Ukraine after the US presidential election in November 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with The Financial Times.

Zelensky names only one of three possible scenarios for conflict to go on after US election
Photo: Flickr by President Of Ukraine, PDM

"We see three different scenarios. One of them is further support, but the allies will "fear certain risks". Depending on who wins the race for the White House, we see [two] other paths," Zelensky said.

Zelensky did not reveal the essence of the second and third scenarios. He also could not answer whether such options would be more or less positive for Kyiv. According to him, this issue is very sensitive for the Ukrainians.

Zelensky also denied that Western officials discussed an agreement with him under which Ukraine would be able to cede the territories that Russia occupied during the conflict in exchange for NATO membership. He asked for this proposal to be put on his table directly, excluding a third party.

Details

Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy (born 25 January 1978) is a Ukrainian politician and former entertainer who is serving as the sixth and current president of Ukraine since 2019, most notably during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine ongoing since 2022. Born to a Ukrainian Jewish family, Zelenskyy grew up as a native Russian speaker in Kryvyi Rih, a major city of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in central Ukraine. He obtained a degree in law from the Kryvyi Rih Institute of Economics, but never practised law and pursued a career in comedy and entertainment. He created the production company Kvartal 95, which produced films, cartoons, and TV shows including the TV series Servant of the People, in which Zelenskyy played a fictional Ukrainian president. The series aired from 2015 to 2019 and was immensely popular. A political party with the same name as the TV show was created in March 2018 by employees of Kvartal 95.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russian soldiers tells story of his captivity in Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian soldiers tells story of his captivity in Ukraine
Noкер Korea blows up roads connecting the two Koreas
World
Noкер Korea blows up roads connecting the two Koreas Видео 
Popular
Iran announces possession of weapons more powerful than nuclear bombs

Tehran possesses "enormous secret capabilities" in the field of weapons, which the country has managed to independently increase over the past decade

Iran has secret weapons more powerful than nuclear arms
About 100 armed men seize Archangel Michael Cathedral in Cherkassy
About 100 Ukrainian nationalists seize Orthodox cathedral in Cherkassy
Ukraine loses Western support. German industrialists will talk sense into Olaf Scholz
France reports successful test of new loitering munition for Ukraine
France and Germany cut aid to Ukraine due to budget problems Lyuba Lulko Heavy quadcopter Berdysh: A new chapter in Russian unmanned aviation Dmitry Plotnikov
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar killed in Israeli strike on Rafah
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar killed in Israeli strike on Rafah
Last materials
France and Germany cut aid to Ukraine due to budget problems
Israel kills Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar
Iran has secret weapons more powerful than nuclear arms
About 100 armed men seize Archangel Michael Cathedral in Cherkassy
France tests new loitering munition to transfer it to Ukraine
Musical road markings appear on Russian highway
Lions attack and kill woman in Crimea safari park
Russian soldiers tells story of his captivity in Ukraine
Participant of special military operation shot dead in village near Moscow
Kremlin on Zelensky's victory plan: Kyiv needs to sober up
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.