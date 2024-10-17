World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Iran announces possession of weapons more powerful than nuclear bombs

Iran has secret weapons more powerful than nuclear arms
World

Iran possesses a secret weapon that is much more powerful than nuclear weapons, former secretary of the Development and Armament Commission of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Ebrahim Rostami said, Asriran agency reports.

Iran has secret weapons more powerful than nuclear arms
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sonia Sevilla, CC BY-SA 3.0

According to Rostami, Tehran possesses "enormous secret capabilities" in the field of weapons, which the country has managed to independently increase over the past decade.

"We have weapons at our disposal that are more powerful than nuclear bombs. We use 100 percent of the potential and capabilities of our country, so today we have unlimited power," Ebrahim Rostami said.

Information about such weapons is highly classified, he said adding that Iran may have used those weapons in its past tactical operations. In particular, Rostami recalled the attack on oil tankers in the port of Fujairah in the UAE. As the IRGC general said, "they did not even know where the attack came from."

Iran may revise non-nuclear doctrine

Rostami's statements came amid demands by Iranian MPs to change the country's non-nuclear doctrine. A group of 39 Iranian MPs asked the country's Supreme National Security Council for permission to revise the Islamic Republic's defense doctrine to be able to build nuclear weapons against the backdrop of the threat from Israel.

In addition, the Iranian parliament is considering the republic's withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) due to a potential Israeli missile attack. At the same time, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the Iranian parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy, stressed that the termination of the treaty would not necessarily mean that Iran would create nuclear weapons.

