France reports successful test of new loitering munition for Ukraine

France tests new loitering munition to transfer it to Ukraine
World

France has tested the latest model of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which the country is going to supply to Ukraine, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on social media.

France tests new loitering munition to transfer it to Ukraine
Photo: flickr.com by NASA/Joel Kowsky, PDM

"Successful tests of the first French loitering munition, or kamikaze drone," Lecornu wrote attaching a video from the test site.

The first batch of the new drones will be transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine "in the coming weeks," Lecornu promised. The minister also noted that the French defense industry was able to establish its own production of UAVs, having achieved technological sovereignty in this area.

In February, it was reported that France was developing a new kamikaze drone and intended to establish its supplies to Ukraine.

"It is very likely that we will see great success," Lecornu said in an interview with the Journal du Dimanche.

