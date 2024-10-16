Moscow responds to Zelensky's victory plan: Kyiv needs to sober up

Kremlin on Zelensky's victory plan: Kyiv needs to sober up

The "victory plan" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is apparently a "disguised plan" that the United States had prepared to continue the conflict, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Photo: Flickr by President Of Ukraine, PDM

The Ukrainian president presented his "victory plan" in the Verkhovna Rada on October 16.

"Probably, when the media publish his statements in full, it will be possible to say something. But in general, you know, the talk about some sort of an ephemeral peace plan has been going on for weeks… Most likely, this is the same plan of the Americans to fight us to the last Ukrainian, which Zelensky has now camouflaged and called a "peace plan," Peskov said.

According to Peskov, the only real peace plan for Ukraine is the realization that the policy pursued by the Ukrainian authorities is futile. He called on the Ukrainian authorities to "sober up" and realize the reasons that led to the military conflict.

The "victory plan" presented by the Ukrainian president today talks about Ukraine's NATO membership and measures to strengthen its defense. The main point of the plan is a suggestion to deploy American bombers, fighters and missile launchers on Ukrainian territory for strikes on Russian territory.

Inviting Ukraine to NATO:

"Now the fact of inviting Ukraine to NATO can become truly fundamental for peace. We understand that NATO membership is a matter of the future, not today. But Putin must see that his geopolitical calculations have crumbled."

Defense, including lifting restrictions on the use of long-range Western weapons for strikes on Russian territory:

"It is realistic to defend our positions on the battlefield in Ukraine and at the same time return the war to Russian territory so that the Russians really feel what war is."

Deterrence:

"The Russian leadership acts aggressively only when it is convinced that it will not receive an adequate destructive response. When Russia knows that there will be a response and understands what kind of response it will be, they choose negotiations and stable coexistence even with strategic opponents."

Development of economic potential:

"Ukraine proposes that the United States, together with certain partners, conclude a special agreement on the joint protection of critical resources available in Ukraine, as well as on joint investment and the use of the corresponding economic potential."

Strengthening NATO's defense:

"After this war, Ukraine will have one of the most experienced and largest military contingents. These people are our warriors who will have real experience of modern warfare, successful experience of using Western weapons and diverse experience of interaction with NATO military."

Details

Dmitry Sergeyevich Peskov is a Russian diplomat and the press secretary for Russian president Vladimir Putin. Peskov was born in Moscow on 17 October 1967. His father, Sergey, headed the Soviet diplomatic mission in Pakistan. In 1989, Peskov graduated from the Institute of Asian and African Countries at the Moscow State University, specializing in History and Eastern studies. In the same year, Peskov joined the Soviet Foreign Ministry.

