Ukraine is at war with three countries, Zelensky says

Photo: flickr.com by Президент Украины, PDM

"Ukraine is at war with three countries — Russia, Iran and North Korea," Zelensky said, presenting his "victory plan" during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament).

Zelensky presented the "victory plan" for Ukraine to the parliament on October 16. The document includes five key points including an invitation for Kyiv to join NATO, non-nuclear containment of Russia and the signing of a special agreement on joint defense and investment in the extraction and use of uranium, titanium and lithium with the European Union and the United States.

Zelensky ruled out concessions to Russia and a move to freeze the conflict.

The first point is an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO in the near future. The second point implies the transfer of military action to Russian territory. The third point is about non-nuclear deterrence of Russia. There is a secret annex to it, which Kyiv's partner countries recieved. Ukraine proposes to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on its territory. The partner countries were also invited to launch joint weapons production. The fourth point is a proposal to the European Union and the United States to sign a special agreement on joint defense and investment in the extraction and use of uranium, titanium, and lithium. The fifth point is designed for the post-war period. According to it, the Ukrainian military will share their experience with the NATO military.

