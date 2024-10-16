World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the republic was at war with three countries at a time — Russia, Iran and the DPRK.

Photo: flickr.com by Президент Украины, PDM

"Ukraine is at war with three countries — Russia, Iran and North Korea," Zelensky said, presenting his "victory plan" during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament).

Zelensky presented the "victory plan" for Ukraine to the parliament on October 16. The document includes five key points including an invitation for Kyiv to join NATO, non-nuclear containment of Russia and the signing of a special agreement on joint defense and investment in the extraction and use of uranium, titanium and lithium with the European Union and the United States.

Zelensky ruled out concessions to Russia and a move to freeze the conflict.

  1. The first point is an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO in the near future.
  2. The second point implies the transfer of military action to Russian territory.
  3. The third point is about non-nuclear deterrence of Russia. There is a secret annex to it, which Kyiv's partner countries recieved. Ukraine proposes to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on its territory. The partner countries were also invited to launch joint weapons production.
  4. The fourth point is a proposal to the European Union and the United States to sign a special agreement on joint defense and investment in the extraction and use of uranium, titanium, and lithium.
  5. The fifth point is designed for the post-war period. According to it, the Ukrainian military will share their experience with the NATO military.

Details

 
 Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy (born 25 January 1978) is a Ukrainian politician and former entertainer who is serving as the sixth and current president of Ukraine since 2019, most notably during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine ongoing since 2022. Born to a Ukrainian Jewish family, Zelenskyy grew up as a native Russian speaker in Kryvyi Rih, a major city of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in central Ukraine. He obtained a degree in law from the Kryvyi Rih Institute of Economics, but never practised law and pursued a career in comedy and entertainment. He created the production company Kvartal 95, which produced films, cartoons, and TV shows including the TV series Servant of the People, in which Zelenskyy played a fictional Ukrainian president. The series aired from 2015 to 2019 and was immensely popular. A political party with the same name as the TV show was created in March 2018 by employees of Kvartal 95.

