World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

China launches large-scale exercises near Taiwan

World

China launched large-scale exercises near Taiwan, having effectively encircled the island. China is practicing high-precision strikes on key targets.

The goal of the military exercises around Taiwan is to practice the complete blockade of the island and conduct amphibious operations.

One of China's three aircraft carriers takes part in the drills. The war games come as a "clear message" to the pro-American authorities of the Chinese province of "Taiwan" about the determination of the Chinese Communist Party.

Details

Taiwan officially the Republic of China (ROC), is a country in East Asia. The main island of Taiwan, also known as Formosa, lies between the East and South China Seas in the northwestern Pacific Ocean, with the People's Republic of China (PRC) to the northwest, Japan to the northeast, and the Philippines to the south. It has an area of 35,808 square kilometres (13,826 square miles), with mountain ranges dominating the eastern two-thirds and plains in the western third, where its highly urbanized population is concentrated. The combined territories under ROC control consist of 168 islands in total covering 36,193 square kilometres (13,974 square miles). The largest metropolitan area is formed by Taipei (the capital), New Taipei City, and Keelung. With around 23.9 million inhabitants, Taiwan is among the most densely populated countries.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News All >
Popular
Woman goes to dental clinic to remove all her 32 teeth to put in implants and dies

In the Moscow region, a woman died after she had 32 teeth removed in a dental clinic. The patient wanted to have her teeth removed to for the subsequent placement of implants

Woman dies after having all her 32 teeth removed at dental clinic in Moscow
Russia considers banning use of animals for circus shows
Russia to outlaw use of animals for circus shows
Upgraded double-decker Aurora train to run between Moscow and St. Petersburg
Heavy quadcopter Berdysh: A new chapter in Russian unmanned aviation Dmitry Plotnikov CIS Summit highlights Russia's role of a strong, dominating power Lyuba Lulko Germany falls into a trap by trying to isolate Russia and ruin its economy Oleg Artyukov
Last materials
China launches large-scale exercises near Taiwan
Legendary Aurora train returns to travel between Moscow and St. Petersburg
Woman dies after having all her 32 teeth removed at dental clinic in Moscow
Russia considers banning use of animals for circus shows
Heavy quadcopter Berdysh: A new chapter in Russian unmanned aviation
US Navy was watching Russia's aircraft carrier in Mediterranean Sea
Over 1,500 Ukrainian fighters encircles in Russia's Kursk region
Russian stewardess names Europe's city of sin
Putin's diplomatic gift to China makes US furious
Steven Seagal ready to fight for Russia and die for Putin
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.