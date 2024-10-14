China launches large-scale exercises near Taiwan

China launched large-scale exercises near Taiwan, having effectively encircled the island. China is practicing high-precision strikes on key targets.

The goal of the military exercises around Taiwan is to practice the complete blockade of the island and conduct amphibious operations.

One of China's three aircraft carriers takes part in the drills. The war games come as a "clear message" to the pro-American authorities of the Chinese province of "Taiwan" about the determination of the Chinese Communist Party.

