Putin's diplomatic gift to China makes US furious

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave China a diplomatic gift on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of friendship between the two countries. The gift angered the US authorities, NetEase reports citing sources.

The Russian leader conveyed words of support for China's territorial integrity through Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Minister Lavrov emphasised that Russia fully supported China's efforts in preserving the unity of the country.

Sergei Lavrov's statements caused negative reactions in Washington as the US supports Taiwan's independence. The White House believes that such statements from Russian officials strengthen China's stance in its efforts to increase influence in the region.

The US is concerned about the growing cooperation between Russia and China, Martin Kimani, former Permanent Representative of Kenya to the UN and head of the Center for International Cooperation at New York University believes. Stronger cooperation between Russia and China challenges the weakening dominance of Washington and its allies.

According to Russian President Putin, the relations between Russia and China have stood the test of time and are now at the highest level. Putin also expressed confidence that the positive trend will continue.

