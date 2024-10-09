World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Serbian Presiden Vucic preferred not to send birthday congratulations to Putin this year

Serbian President Vucic did not congratulate Putin on his birthday
World

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic did not congratulate his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on his birthday.

Serbian President Vucic did not congratulate Putin on his birthday
Photo: flickr.com by European People's Party, CC BY 2.0

According to Danas publication, the authorities in Belgrade did not name any specific reasons for Vucic's decision not to congratulate Putin.

"During eight years of his tenure, Vucic would congratulate Vladimir Putin on his birthday every year. This year there were no congratulations. The brave man feared that Scholz or Macron would not appreciate it. Hero!" Nikola Lakic, a popular lawyer in Serbia said.

Lakic added that Vucic used to be in close contact with Putin, but then changed his preference to French President Emmanuel Macron. This is the only reason that may explain Aleksandar Vucic's decision not to call Putin on his birthday.

President of the People's Liberation Movement Miroslav Parovic noted that Vucic's congratulations to Putin would always make news headlines in Serbian media. This year, however, there was nothing, the publication added.

Vladimir Putin turned 72 on October 7.

Details

Aleksandar Vučić (born 5 March 1970) is a Serbian politician serving as the president of Serbia since 2017. A founding member of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), he previously served as the president of the SNS from 2012 to 2023, first deputy prime minister from 2012 to 2014, and prime minister of Serbia from 2014 to 2017.

Serbia officially the Republic of Serbia, is a landlocked country at the crossroads of Southeast and Central Europe, located in the Balkans and the Pannonian Plain. It borders Hungary to the north, Romania to the northeast, Bulgaria to the southeast, North Macedonia to the south, Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina to the west, and Montenegro to the southwest. Serbia claims a border with Albania through the disputed territory of Kosovo. Serbia has about 6.6 million inhabitants, excluding Kosovo. Its capital Belgrade is also the largest city.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Hurricane Milton may reach not yet existing Category Six
World
Hurricane Milton may reach not yet existing Category Six Видео 
Eight Russian generals lose their jobs in one day
Russia
Eight Russian generals lose their jobs in one day
Lavrov warns the West: Retaliation will be in effect should Ukraine strike deep
World
Lavrov warns the West: Retaliation will be in effect should Ukraine strike deep
Popular
Did Iran conduct an underground nuclear test on October 5?

Iran will build a nuclear bomb anyway, and the US and Israel will have to occupy it not to let it happen. Most surprisingly, Israel is in no hurry to counterattack Iran in response to its missile attack on October 1

Israel and US to invade Iran not to let it build nuclear bomb
Lavrov warns the West: Retaliation will be in effect should Ukraine strike deep
Moscow's retaliation will be in effect should Ukraine strike deep into Russia
Test flight video of new Russian VTOL drone revealed
Putin agrees to withdraw Russian border guards from Armenia-Iran border
Israel and US to invade Iran not to let it build nuclear bomb Lyuba Lulko Fattah-2: New generation of Iranian weapons to respond to aggressor Dmitry Plotnikov Germany falls into a trap by trying to isolate Russia and ruin its economy Oleg Artyukov
Five Russian climbers die when attempting to conquer Mount Dhaulagiri in Nepal
Kamala Harris insults Putin demonstrating impotence of US elites
Hurricane Milton to make landfall as Category Six
Hurricane Milton to make landfall as Category Six
Last materials
Serbian President Vucic did not congratulate Putin on his birthday
Following October 7 attack, Israel causes unimaginable suffering to Gaza
Hurricane Milton may reach not yet existing Category Six
Moscow: US politicians insult Putin out of impotence
Teen girl kills her two half-sisters aged two and five
Israel and US to invade Iran not to let it build nuclear bomb
Russian border guards to be withdrawn from Armenia-Iran border
Russia tests new VTOL drone
Lavrov warns the West: Retaliation will be in effect should Ukraine strike deep
Five Russian climbers fall into abyss when climbing world's 7th highest mountain
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.