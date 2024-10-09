Kamala Harris insults Putin demonstrating impotence of US elites

Moscow: US politicians insult Putin out of impotence

The insults that US presidential candidate Kamala Harris made in relation to Russian President Vladimir Putin demonstrate the "impotence of the ruling elite" of the United States.

Photo: flickr.com by Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0

"This situation only speaks of the frustration and impotence of the ruling circles in Washington," representatives of the Russian embassy in the United States said.

The United States is unable to cause Russia to suffer so-called strategic defeat, hence the offensive rhetoric, Russian diplomats added.

"Boorish language has fallen into the habit for current so-called American statesmen," Russian diplomats said.

Harris criticized Trump for his connection with Putin

Current US Vice President Kamala Harris criticized her rival Donald Trump for his connection with Putin.

The day before, CNN published several excerpts from the book by American journalist Bob Woodward "War". In the book, Woodward said that during the 2020 pandemic, Trump allegedly supplied Putin with latest coronavirus testing equipment for personal use. Harris slammed Trump for allegedly giving 'murderous dictator' Putin COVID tests.

The Republican Party said that not a single scene from the book happened in reality, and the person who wrote it was "deranged."

Trump talked to Putin seven times after leaving office

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov also denied Woodward's allegation about Donald Trump's seven phone calls that he had had with Russian leader Vladimir Putin after leaving office.

"No, that's not true," he said in response to a question about whether Putin and Trump had called each other.

In a comment for The New York Times, Peskov said that "this is typical disinformation in the context of the election campaign."

Bob Woodward's book "War" is to be published on October 15. In particular, the book describes an episode that occurred at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, when the politician asked his senior aide to leave the room so that he could talk on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The content of those conversations was not provided.

The author of the book admitted that he had no other sources that would confirm that Trump maintained contact with Putin after leaving office, The NYT said. About 20 current and former US administration and intelligence officials said they knew nothing about it, but some did not rule out the possibility.

Details

Kamala Devi Harris (born October 20, 1964) is an American politician and attorney who has been the 49th and current vice president of the United States since 2021, serving under President Joe Biden. She is the first woman, the first African American, and the first Asian American to be vice president. She is the highest-ranking female official in U.S. history. Harris is the Democratic Party's nominee for president in the 2024 election. From 2017 to 2021, she represented California in the United States Senate. Before that, she was the attorney general of California.



Robert Upshur Woodward (born March 26, 1943) is an American investigative journalist. He started working for The Washington Post as a reporter in 1971 and now holds the honorific title of associate editor though the Post no longer employs him. While a reporter for The Washington Post in 1972, Woodward teamed up with Carl Bernstein, and the two did much of the original news reporting on the Watergate scandal. These scandals led to numerous government investigations and the eventual resignation of President Richard Nixon. The work of Woodward and Bernstein was called "maybe the single greatest reporting effort of all time" by longtime journalism figure Gene Roberts.

