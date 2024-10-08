World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Moscow's retaliation will be in effect should Ukraine strike deep into Russia

Lavrov warns the West: Retaliation will be in effect should Ukraine strike deep
World

If Western countries give Ukraine a go-ahead for strikes deep into Russian territory using long-range Western missiles, Moscow's response will already be in effect, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, TASS reports.

Lavrov warns the West: Retaliation will be in effect should Ukraine strike deep
Photo: flickr.com by Государственный департамент США, PDM

"As soon as it [the decision] is made, if it is made, we will find out about it, and the mechanism that [Russian President] Vladimir Putin mentioned will already be in effect," Lavrov said.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexander Grushko warned that permission for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to strike deep into Russia could change the nature of the conflict in Ukraine.

The Russian president noted that strikes with the use of Western long-range weapons on Russian territory would mean NATO's direct involvement in the conflict. According to him, such a decision by the West would change "the entire nature of the conflict," and Russia "will make appropriate decisions based on the threats that will be created for the country."

Details

Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov (born 21 March 1950) is a Russian diplomat who has served as the foreign minister of Russia since 2004. He is the longest-serving foreign minister since the Tsarist era. Lavrov served as the permanent representative of Russia to the United Nations from 1994 to 2004.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russia to ban quadrobing and all forms of animal behaviour imitation
Society
Russia to ban quadrobing and all forms of animal behaviour imitation Видео 
Chinese truck causes deadly accident as it plows into cars on busy highway near Moscow
Hotspots and Incidents
Chinese truck causes deadly accident as it plows into cars on busy highway near Moscow Видео 
Let's face it: Iran shows feeble power with its ballistic attack on Israel
Asia
Let's face it: Iran shows feeble power with its ballistic attack on Israel Видео 
Popular
Who shot down Russia's state-of-the-art S-70 Okhotnik drone over Donbass?

Western intelligence services may obtain important and valuable information about Russian defence technology in case they obtain the wreckage of Russia's state-of-the-art S-70 Okhotnik (Hunter) drone

S-70 Okhotnik drone shootdown over DPR: What happened?
Eight Russian generals lose their jobs in one day
Eight Russian generals from different departments sacked at a time
China holds drone light show to congratulate Putin on his birthday
Russia to ban quadrobers, furries and therianthropes
Fattah-2: New generation of Iranian weapons to respond to aggressor Dmitry Plotnikov Let's face it: Iran shows feeble power with its ballistic attack on Israel Lyuba Lulko Germany falls into a trap by trying to isolate Russia and ruin its economy Oleg Artyukov
Ukrainian drones strike Crimea's largest oil company. Over 300 evacuated amid huge fire
Putin turns 72, Italy hangs billboards and banners to congratulate Russian President
Chinese truck suffers brake failure and plows into cars on busy highway near Moscow
Chinese truck suffers brake failure and plows into cars on busy highway near Moscow
Last materials
Russia tests new VTOL drone
Lavrov warns the West: Retaliation will be in effect should Ukraine strike deep
Five Russian climbers fall into abyss when climbing world's 7th highest mountain
S-70 Okhotnik drone shootdown over DPR: What happened?
China stages drone light show for Putin's birthday
Eight Russian generals lose their jobs in one day
Putin celebrates his 72nd birthday working in the Kremlin
Chinese truck causes deadly accident as it plows into cars on busy highway near Moscow
Russia to ban quadrobing and all forms of animal behaviour imitation
Hundreds evacuated from Feodosia, Crimea, after drones strike region's largest oil company
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.