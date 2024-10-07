China stages drone light show for Putin's birthday

A light show was held in China to celebrate Russian President Vladimir Putin's birthday. The event was organized in Guangzhou.

Dozens of drones rose above Guangdong Province to create a light portrait of the Russian leader with the caption "Happy Birthday, Mr. President."

Vladimir Putin celebrates his birthday on October 7. The Kremlin announced that the president would not celebrate the event and would spend the day at work. Putin will attend closed meetings, take part in an international telephone conversation, and hold an informal conversation with leaders of CIS countries.

Activists in Moscow and St. Petersburg held flash mobs for the Russian leader's holiday.

