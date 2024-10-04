World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
In bed with $6 million: Ukrainian officials become dollar millionaires profiting from draft dodgers

Corrupt Ukrainian officials forced to show their multi-million-dollar draft dodger bribes
The head of Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi regional center for medical and social expertise and her son, the head of the regional department of the pension fund, became dollar millionaires profiting from mobilisation.

Corrupt Ukrainian officials forced to show their multi-million-dollar draft dodger bribes
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Santeri Viinamäki, CC BY-SA 4.0

According to the investigation, the officials were making money on draft dodgers. Law-enforcers searched their home and found almost $6 million in cash. The official tried to throw two bags with as much as one million dollars out of the window.

A video of the official lying on a bed covered in dollar bills is going viral on the internet.

Law-enforcement officers came to the woman's home after about $100,000 cash was found in her office. Officers also found fake medical documents, lists of draft dodgers with names and fictitious diagnoses.

When searching the woman's home, officers also found 300,000 euros and branded jewelry items. Documents confirming the officials' money laundering activities through various business projects were also seized.

Earlier, the Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security Roman Kostenko proposed lowering the minimum age for mobilization in Ukraine to 20 years. Active discussions on this issue are currently underway, he noted. The Ukrainian official believes that the current generation of young people does not want to "defend their country."

