World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

North Korea to help Russia cope with poor harvest of apples

Russia to purchase apples from North Korea due to poor harvest
World

North Korea will help Russia cope with low apple harvest that the country had on account of May frosts in central and northwestern regions, the Rossiyskaya Gazeta publication said with reference to the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor).

Russia to purchase apples from North Korea due to poor harvest
Photo: flickr.com by Patrick Clement, CC BY 2.0

This year's apple harvest in Russia amounts to only 30-40 percent of the usual one. Prices on apples in food stores have doubled. To improve the situation, the missing volumes of apples will be replaced by supplies from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkey, Serbia, China, Belarus and Transnistria. In addition, Russia will be buying apples from North Korean farmers.

The 2024 poor apple harvest will cause prices on Russian cider to rise significantly in 2025 as well. According to Alexander Kazakov, chairman of the National Association of Traditional Cider Producers, prices for industrial apples have grown by 25-100 percent.

China became one of Russia's main suppliers of apples in January-July 2024. Russia purchased 22.2 thousand tons of the fruit from the neighboring state. Compared to the same period in 2023, imports increased by 2.9 times. At the same time, prices for apples imported from China decreased by 24.1 percent compared to last year's values ​​- to $ 904.4 per ton.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Woman falls to her death into underground passage while singing song during night walk
Hotspots and Incidents
Woman falls to her death into underground passage while singing song during night walk Видео 
Let's face it: Iran shows feeble power with its ballistic attack on Israel
Asia
Let's face it: Iran shows feeble power with its ballistic attack on Israel Видео 
Software developer ABBY fires all Russian employees in one day
World
Software developer ABBY fires all Russian employees in one day
Popular
Lebanon asks Russia for help. Putin ready to go to Qatar

Lebanon asked Russia for diplomatic assistance in resolving the conflict in the Middle East, the country's ambassador to Russia, Shawki Bou Nassar said

Lebanon asks Russia for help in Middle East conflict. Putin may travel to Qatar
Russia drops three-ton high-explosive aerial bomb on Ukrainian positions in Kursk region
Russian forces drop three-ton FAB-3000 bomb on AFU positions in Kursk region
Official: Russian forces take full control of Vuhledar, crush Ukraine's defence line
Iran proudly demonstrates capabilities of new generation of weapons
Fattah-2: New generation of Iranian weapons to respond to aggressor Dmitry Plotnikov Let's face it: Iran shows feeble power with its ballistic attack on Israel Lyuba Lulko Germany falls into a trap by trying to isolate Russia and ruin its economy Oleg Artyukov
Little person who stole three baby kangaroos from Russian zoos arrested
Ukrainian drones attack hometown of Kursk Nuclear Power Plant
Russian soldiers show aerial video of Vuhledar after Ukrainian forces left the city
Russian soldiers show aerial video of Vuhledar after Ukrainian forces left the city
Last materials
Russia to purchase apples from North Korea due to poor harvest
Gypsy camp stuck in one elevator
Drone video shows views of Vuhledar after years of fighting
Russia takes full control of Vuhledar, Ukraine loses defence line all the way to Kyiv
Fattah-2: New generation of Iranian weapons to respond to aggressor
Several Ukrainian drones crash near Kursk Nuclear Power Plant
Lebanon asks Russia for help in Middle East conflict. Putin may travel to Qatar
Thief who steals three kangaroos from zoos turns out to be little man with unusual dream
Russia drops three-ton high-explosive aerial bomb on Ukrainian positions in Kursk region
Let's face it: Iran shows feeble power with its ballistic attack on Israel
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.