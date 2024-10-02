World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Mike Pompeo tells Russian pranksters what the future of US-Russian relations will be like

After the special military operation in Ukraine comes to an end, Russia needs to be returned to the European economic model to prevent its rapprochement with the Asian economy, former head of the CIA and former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a conversation with Russian pranksters Vovan (Vladimir Kuznetsov) and Lexus (Alexei Stolyarov). THe video of the prank call originally appears here.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0

"If this war stopped, we would start to convince the Russians that they are in a better position with us than with China," Mike Pompeo said.

According to him, an important part of the future plan is Ukraine's membership in the European Union (EU). The official expressed confidence that Russia will also want to become part of the Western trading system afterwards.

Washington and its allies are seriously concerned about the growing cooperation between Russia and China. This was previously reported by the former Permanent Representative of Kenya to the UN and head of the Center for International Cooperation at New York University Martin Kimani.

"The influence of the United States is weakening, and it is weakening quickly. There are rising powers that want to establish themselves more firmly in multilateral space — from China to others, and the Global South is increasingly having a say," Martin Kimani said.

The weakening of Western policy is evident in the inability of the United States and its allies to resolve issues related to Yemeni Houthis and military bases in Africa. At the same time, the influence of Moscow and Beijing in these areas has been growing stronger. The authority of these powers among other states has been growing as well.

 Michael Richard Pompeo  is an American politician who served in the administration of Donald Trump as director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) from 2017 to 2018 and as the 70th United States secretary of state from 2018 to 2021. He also served in the United States House of Representatives from 2011 to 2017.

