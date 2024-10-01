World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Major international IT company sacks all Russian employees in one day

Software developer ABBY fires all Russian employees in one day
World

ABBYY, the largest developer of software for processing documents and dictionaries, fired all its employees with Russian citizenship in one day. Mass layoffs of programmers took place in offices in Cyprus, Hungary and Serbia.

Software developer ABBY fires all Russian employees in one day
Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain

"During the meeting, everyone was forbidden to text in the chat and everyone's video and microphones were turned off. They said that everyone was fired, that a letter would be sent to the mail," a former ABBYY employee says.

According to one of the former employees, immediately after the meeting, the company shut down corporate access for the fired Russians.

"They fired everyone who had the Russian passport," the employee said specifying that first the layoffs were announced to the Cyprus office, then to the Serbian one, and then to the Hungarian one.

The largest software developer left Russia in 2022. ABBY's main legal entity in the Russian Federation was abolished only on September 2 of 2024.

Having announced its departure from the Russian Federation, the company offered its Russian employees to relocate. Several hundred IT specialists agreed. All of them were fired on the evening of September 30. Some of the laid-off employees suggested that ABBYY management decided to give preference to Indian developers in order to save money.

At the same time, programmers specified that Russian employees at company headquarters in California were not affected.

ABBY was created by Russian university student

The international software developer was created in 1989 by David Yang, a student at the Russian Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology. The company was initially called BIT Software, and then was renamed to ABBY in 1997.

In Russia, ABBYY is known primarily for its FineReader utility. This is one of the most powerful and popular text recognition programs. The company currently has 13 offices around the world: in France, Germany, Spain, Great Britain, Australia, Japan, India, Taiwan, and Ukraine.

The company has not yet officially commented on the incident.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Moscow responds to Iranian President slamming Russia for Ukraine
World
Moscow responds to Iranian President slamming Russia for Ukraine
Russia outraged about absurd school scandal in Uzbekistan
World
Russia outraged about absurd school scandal in Uzbekistan Видео 
Passenger bus inferno in Southern Russia: Bus driver burns alive
Hotspots and Incidents
Passenger bus inferno in Southern Russia: Bus driver burns alive Видео 
Popular
Russian woman falls to her death into underground passage in Georgia

A Russian tourist was killed after falling into an underground passage while walking in the center of Tbilisi the capital of Georgia. The young woman and her friend were walking while singing the song "The Last Time"

Woman falls to her death into underground passage while singing song during night walk
Soviet skier suggests dropping 'some serious bomb' on London
Soviet skier: One should drop serious bomb on London for Russian athletes to return
Russia destroys Ukrainian train with up to 1,300 tons of ammo
The Russian Federation is the historical homeland of the Donbass – Putin
UK to transfer 100 Brimstone air-to-ground missiles for Ukrainian F-16 fighter jets Dmitry Plotnikov China-Brazil peace plan for Ukraine based on their national inte Lyuba Lulko Germany falls into a trap by trying to isolate Russia and ruin its economy Oleg Artyukov
Vuhledar reportedly comes under Russia's control
Hassan Nasrallah's death: Russia condemns, USA hails
UK to supply 100 Brimstone air-to-ground missiles for F-16 fighter jets
UK to supply 100 Brimstone air-to-ground missiles for F-16 fighter jets
Last materials
Software developer ABBY fires all Russian employees in one day
Russian soldiers raise national flag over Vuhledar after 31 months of hostilities
Three baby kangaroos stolen from bird park and zoo in Russia
Russian forces take control of Vuhledar
Russian Iskander missiles strike Ukrainian cargo train with 1,300 tons of ammo
UK to transfer 100 Brimstone air-to-ground missiles for Ukrainian F-16 fighter jets
Russia and USA divided over elimination of Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah
Woman falls to her death into underground passage while singing song during night walk
Passenger bus inferno in Southern Russia: Bus driver burns alive
Soviet skier suggests dropping 'some serious bomb' on London
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.