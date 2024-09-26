Russia to transfer long-range anti-ship P-800 Onyx missiles to Yemeni Houthis

Yemeni Houthis to use Russian P-800 Onyx missiles to sink US aircraft carriers

According to Reuters, Russia is negotiating with the Yemeni Houthis through Iran about the transfer of long-range anti-ship P-800 Onyx missiles.

Photo: National Archives and Records Administration by Lt. Mitchell, U.S.Navy, PDM

On September 24, Houthis managed to hit a US Navy supply ship for the first time. Russian P-800 Onyx missiles will help them sink even behemoth American aircraft carriers easily.

According to Yakov Kedmi Telegram channel, the P-800 missiles will be programmed by Russian officers, just as American officers program US-made ATACMS missiles for strikes on Russian targets.

Details

The P-800 Oniks (Russian: П-800 Оникс; English: Onyx), marketed in export as the Yakhont (Russian: Яхонт; English: ruby), is a Soviet / Russian supersonic anti-ship cruise missile developed by NPO Mashinostroyeniya as a ramjet version of P-80 Zubr. Its GRAU designation is 3M55, the air launched Kh-61 variant was planned but never built. The missile has the NATO codename SS-N-26 "Strobile". Development commenced in 1983, and in the 1990s the anti-ship missile was tested on the Project 1234.7 ship. In 2002 the missile passed the whole range of trials and was commissioned. It is reportedly a replacement for the P-270 Moskit, and possibly also of the P-700 Granit.

