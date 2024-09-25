World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Moscow: Zelensky will not force Russia to peace

Kremlin: Forcing Russia to peace is a fatal mistake
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is wrong if he believes that Russia will be forced to peace, Kremlin official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alexxx1979, CC BY-SA 4.0

During a meeting of the UN Security Council, Zelensky said that Russia allegedly violated many international norms and rules. He also said that neither "war fatigue" nor territorial concessions by the republic could be the reason for ending the conflict.

"This position is a fatal mistake. A fatal mistake, a systemic mistake, this is a profound misconception, which, of course, will inevitably have consequences for the Kyiv regime," Peskov said.

Moscow remains in favor of peace based on the following:

  • the foundations of Russia's security must be ensured;
  • the goals of the special military operation are achieved.

"Without achieving these goals, it is impossible to force Russia, Dmitry Pekov concluded.

Zelensky predicts time frame for conflict to end

According to the Ukrainian leader, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could end as early as next year. During his visit to the United States, Zelensky expressed confidence that it is only the international coalition of Ukraine's allies that could end the conflict. The next few months will be decisive, he added.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Aleksei Chepa noted that Zelensky had prepared a "victory plan," according to which the United States should provide Ukraine with major assistance and let is use Western long-range weapons for strikes deep into Russia. The Ukrainian president himself hardly hopes for the success of this undertaking, Chepa noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that Kyiv should withdraw Ukrainian troops from new regions of Russia for the conflict to end. Ukraine must also abandon the idea of ​​joining NATO and declare neutral and non-nuclear status.

 Dmitry Sergeyevich Peskov (born 17 October 1967) is a Russian diplomat and the press secretary for Russian president Vladimir Putin.

