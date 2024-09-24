World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro demonstrates his love for Russia

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro signs shells that would kill Russians
World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as part of his trip to the US, paid a visit to the US Army plant in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where 155-mm shells are manufactured.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro signs shells that would kill Russians
Photo: defense.gov by сержант Джон Кросби, PDM

Zelensky came to Scranton, the homeland of American President Joe Biden, at the very beginning of his official trip to the United States that was timed to coincide with the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. The plant manufactures metal casings for 155-mm artillery shells that are then sent to a plant in Iowa for the installation of explosives.

Many of those products are then transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In more than two years since the beginning of the special military operation, Kyiv has received more than 3 million 155-mm shells from Washington.

Artillery systems that Kyiv gets from the West use 155-mm shells. They are self-propelled artillery units such as the Swedish Archer, British AS-90, French CAESAR, Polish Krab, American M109, German PzH 2000 and Slovak Zuzana-2.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and two senior Pentagon officials accompanied Zelensky during his unannounced visit to the Scranton plant. 

Congressman Matt Cartwright, who was also part of the delegation, said that the Ukrainian president told plant employees:

"Thank you. And we need more."

Pennsylvania is the second state in the United States after New York in terms of the number of Ukrainians living there. Pennsylvania is home to more than 150,000 Ukrainians and Americans of Ukrainian descent.

The Scranton plant, originally a locomotive repair shop, was converted into a large-caliber artillery production facility during the Korean War. As of August 28, 2024, the Scranton plant, along with two other ammunition manufacturing plants in Wilkes-Barre, produces up to 36,000 shells per month.

The failed Democratic vice president, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro personally signed the 155-mm shells that will be transferred to Kyiv. This symbolic gesture may personify the current level of US-Russian relations. The USA is happy that the Russians and Ukrainians are dying.

Details

 
 Joshua David Shapiro (born June 20, 1973) is an American lawyer and politician serving since 2023 as the 48th governor of Pennsylvania. A member of the Democratic Party, he was the attorney general of Pennsylvania from 2017 to 2023 and served on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners from 2012 to 2017.
 

 
 Scranton is a city in and the county seat of Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, United States. With a population of 76,328 as of the 2020 U.S. census, Scranton is the most populous city in Northeastern Pennsylvania and the Wyoming Valley metropolitan area, which has a population of 562,037 as of 2020. It is the sixth-most populous city in Pennsylvania.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Western media report explosion of Putin's super missile on Plesetsk cosmodrome

Western media reported an incident that allegedly occurred at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk Region of Russia, where the Sarmat missile was being tested

Sarmat missile test in Arkhangelsk makes Western media shudder
US admits Russia own perfect fighter aircraft
US admits Russia has best fighter aircraft
Four children die after having meat dumplings for dinner
Ukrainian fighters take up to 120 civilians captive in Sudzha
Evolving landscape of LNG trade: Opportunities and challenges for Russia and India Hriday Sarma Can anyone blow up your phone, laptop or any other device? Andrey Mihayloff Western Foreign Policy: Russia’s enemy is our friend Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Israel bombs Hezbollah facilities that took 20 years to build
German Chancellor makes decision on strikes deep inside Russia
Donald Trump's son puts Zelensky to shame
Donald Trump's son puts Zelensky to shame
Last materials
Moscow responds to Iranian President slamming Russia for Ukraine
Donald Trump Jr. puts Ukraine's Zelensky to shame for comments about his father
Russia sends strategic Tupolev bomber aircraft for mission near Alaska
Tagesspiegel: Germany makes decision on Ukraine's strikes on Russia
Evolving landscape of LNG trade: Opportunities and challenges for Russia and India
Israel urges Lebanese to evacuate, over 270 killed in Israeli airstrikes
Sarmat missile test in Arkhangelsk makes Western media shudder
US admits Russia own perfect fighter aircraft
Parents lose all of their four children after having meat dumplings for dinner
Ukrainian fighters hold up to 120 civilians including 15 children captive in Sudzha
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.