Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as part of his trip to the US, paid a visit to the US Army plant in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where 155-mm shells are manufactured.
Zelensky came to Scranton, the homeland of American President Joe Biden, at the very beginning of his official trip to the United States that was timed to coincide with the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. The plant manufactures metal casings for 155-mm artillery shells that are then sent to a plant in Iowa for the installation of explosives.
Many of those products are then transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In more than two years since the beginning of the special military operation, Kyiv has received more than 3 million 155-mm shells from Washington.
Artillery systems that Kyiv gets from the West use 155-mm shells. They are self-propelled artillery units such as the Swedish Archer, British AS-90, French CAESAR, Polish Krab, American M109, German PzH 2000 and Slovak Zuzana-2.
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and two senior Pentagon officials accompanied Zelensky during his unannounced visit to the Scranton plant.
Congressman Matt Cartwright, who was also part of the delegation, said that the Ukrainian president told plant employees:
"Thank you. And we need more."
Pennsylvania is the second state in the United States after New York in terms of the number of Ukrainians living there. Pennsylvania is home to more than 150,000 Ukrainians and Americans of Ukrainian descent.
The Scranton plant, originally a locomotive repair shop, was converted into a large-caliber artillery production facility during the Korean War. As of August 28, 2024, the Scranton plant, along with two other ammunition manufacturing plants in Wilkes-Barre, produces up to 36,000 shells per month.
The failed Democratic vice president, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro personally signed the 155-mm shells that will be transferred to Kyiv. This symbolic gesture may personify the current level of US-Russian relations. The USA is happy that the Russians and Ukrainians are dying.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Western media reported an incident that allegedly occurred at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk Region of Russia, where the Sarmat missile was being tested