Russia responds to Iran over Ukraine conflict criticism

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Tehran never approved of "Russia's aggression against the territory of Ukraine." He added that "the borders of each country must be respected."

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sonia Sevilla, CC BY-SA 3.0

Speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the Iranian president noted that he believes in the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine through dialogue. He also said that he was ready to discuss it with representatives of European countries and the United States.

"We are ready to sit down with the Europeans and Americans at the negotiating table," he said.

Pezeshkian also denied earlier reports and assumptions about Iran supplying weapons to Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the statements that the Iranian president made during his speech at the UN General Assembly, noted that Pezeshkian expressed Iran's sovereign position. At the same time, Russia will continue to "explain our position and everything related to this conflict around Ukraine to our Iranian friends," Peskov added.

"We have very positive cooperation in a variety of areas. We expect that this interaction will continue to expand,” Peskov added.

In July, Masoud Pezeshkian said that the new government would actively support initiatives aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine. In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow was ready to consider Iran as a mediator in negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, "if it shows interest.” Moscow had not received any specific signals from Tehran then.

