Donald Trump's son puts Zelensky to shame

Donald Trump Jr. shamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his comments about his father Donald Trump Sr. and US Vice Presidential candidate J. D. Vance, as well as for supporting Kamala Harris.

Photo: Flickr by Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0

According to Donald Trump Jr., the Ukrainian leader has no right to make harsh statements after receiving huge financial aid from the United States.

"A foreign leader who has received billions of dollars of funding from American taxpayers comes to our country and has the audacity to criticize the Republican Party candidate for president? And he [Zelensky] does this right after a pro-Ukrainian fanatic tried to kill my father? It's a shame," the son of the ex-president wrote on X, TASS reports.

Trump Jr.'s posted his comments after Zelensky's interview with The New Yorker. In the interview, the Ukrainian leader criticized Trump Sr. and called vice presidential candidate J. D. Vance too radical in his views. Zelensky drew attention to the fact that the former US leader was vague in his remarks about the crisis in Ukraine. Thus, Zelensky noted, during the debate with Harris, Donald trump Sr. "clearly refused to talk about Ukraine's victory" and only stated his desire to end the conflict instead.

"I have a feeling that Trump doesn't really know how to stop the war, even if he thinks that he does," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Zelensky stressed that the deeper you look at the conflict, "the less you understand." He had seen many world leaders who were convinced that they knew how to resolve the crisis, but then realized that it was not as easy as it seemed at first glance.

