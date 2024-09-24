World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Donald Trump's son puts Zelensky to shame

Donald Trump Jr. puts Ukraine's Zelensky to shame for comments about his father
Donald Trump Jr. shamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his comments about his father Donald Trump Sr. and US Vice Presidential candidate J. D. Vance, as well as for supporting Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump Jr. puts Ukraine's Zelensky to shame for comments about his father
Photo: Flickr by Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0

According to Donald Trump Jr., the Ukrainian leader has no right to make harsh statements after receiving huge financial aid from the United States.

"A foreign leader who has received billions of dollars of funding from American taxpayers comes to our country and has the audacity to criticize the Republican Party candidate for president? And he [Zelensky] does this right after a pro-Ukrainian fanatic tried to kill my father? It's a shame," the son of the ex-president wrote on X, TASS reports.

Trump Jr.'s posted his comments after Zelensky's interview with The New Yorker. In the interview, the Ukrainian leader criticized Trump Sr. and called vice presidential candidate J. D. Vance too radical in his views. Zelensky drew attention to the fact that the former US leader was vague in his remarks about the crisis in Ukraine. Thus, Zelensky noted, during the debate with Harris, Donald trump Sr. "clearly refused to talk about Ukraine's victory" and only stated his desire to end the conflict instead.

"I have a feeling that Trump doesn't really know how to stop the war, even if he thinks that he does," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Zelensky stressed that the deeper you look at the conflict, "the less you understand." He had seen many world leaders who were convinced that they knew how to resolve the crisis, but then realized that it was not as easy as it seemed at first glance.

Details

 
Donald John Trump Jr. (born December 31, 1977), often nicknamed Don Jr., is an American businessman. He is the eldest child of former U.S. president Donald Trump and his first wife Ivana Trump. Trump serves as a trustee and executive vice president of The Trump Organization, running the company alongside his younger brother Eric. During their father's presidency, the brothers continued to do deals and investments in foreign countries, as well as collect payments in their U.S. properties from foreign governments, despite a pledge that they would not do so. He served as a boardroom judge on the reality TV show featuring his father, The Apprentice. He authored Triggered in 2019 and Liberal Privilege in 2020.

