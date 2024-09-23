Russia's Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jet is an ideal aircraft that can make serious competition to foreign analogues in the foreseeable future, The National Interest said.
The Su-35's radar system is particularly impressive as it can detect aircraft at distances of up to 350 kilometers. If a Su-35 detects an F-35 during a mission, the latter will most likely retreat due to the super-maneuverability of the Russian fighter.
According to the manufacturer, the Su-35 has no limitations on the angle of attack. The aircraft can also reach supersonic speeds without afterburners, which made it advantageous to Ukrainian S-300 missile launchers in 2022.
Among other things, the Su-35 can carry up to 12 short-range missiles — four more than the F-22. The aircraft also features the Khibiny electronic warfare system, which makes it difficult to target enemy missiles.
These payload figures, combined with its speed and super-maneuverability, may be the reason why the Ukrainians ask for more advanced aircraft than the F-16, TNI's Anthony J. Costantini concludes.
Former spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat said that Ukraine needed a modification of the F-16 fighter aircraft that could gain an advantage over Russian aircraft in the air. F-16s can be used to combat missiles and drones, but to gain an advantage in the air, one needs aircraft that are on par with Su-30, Su-35 fighters and Su-34 fighter-bomber.
The MiG-29s used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot compete with Russia's Su-35s.
Military observer and retired colonel Viktor Litovkin believes that F-16s are inferior in many ways to Russian Su-30s and Su-35s. F-16s are single-engine jets, they carry less ammunition, and have weaker radars. In addition, Su-30s and Su-35s are capable of turning on the spot and evading enemy missiles in a variety of ways.
"The F-16 needs to cover half of the sky to make a U-turn," Litovkin said.
