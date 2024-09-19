Zelensky says Ukraine's peace plan ready and complete

Zelensky says Ukraine's 'victory plan' completely ready

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine's peace plan was ready and complete.

Photo: Flickr by President Of Ukraine, PDM

"Today we can say that our victory plan is already fully prepared. All points, all key accents, necessary additions and details to the plan have been formulated," Zelensky said on September 18.

The most important thing for Kyiv is to implement this plan, he added.

On September 16, Zelensky said that the plan was 90 percent ready. He also said that Kyiv would submit the plan to international allies next week. The plan contains a detailed set of steps, each of which is highly achievable, and will help bring Ukraine closer to resolving the conflict, Zelensky specified.

One of the points of the plan is Ukraine's accession to NATO

The French publication Le Monde reported that one of the points of Ukraine's "victory plan" was about the country's NATO membership.

The Ukrainian leader continues to hope to receive an invitation from his American counterpart Joe Biden before he leaves the White House in a few months, the publication said. At the same time, the current US president has repeatedly spoken out against Ukraine joining the North Atlantic Alliance.

Zelensky announced his intention to present a "victory plan" for Ukraine back in August. He said that it had few points, but refused to voice them, since he "gave his word" to Joe Biden.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that discussing Zelensky's peace plan made no sense because all of that plan would be based on Washington's will.

According to German newspaper Bild, Zelensky will visit the United States in the coming weeks, where he will present his ideas to Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. According to the publication, the plan also includes a ceasefire in certain areas of the contact line and an agreement to freeze the conflict.

Adviser to the President of the Republic Dmitry Litvin later said that Ukraine had no intention to conclude any agreement with Russia to either freeze the conflict or reach a local ceasefire.

"Nobody will give the Russians "Minsk-3" or any other format. Ukraine is against any form of freezing the war — they talk about it at all levels of the Ukrainian government," Litvin said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky intends to seek support for his "victory plan" during his upcoming visit to Washington, not for any kind of truce, he added.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry representative Georgy Tykhy later confirmed Litvin's remarks.