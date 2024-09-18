Democratic Party of Italy on Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Where the hell are we going?'

Democratic Party of Italy on Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Can you be that stupid?'

Vincenzo De Luca, member of the Democratic Party of Italy, President of Campania:

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/100064359595429/posts/313098054178845 by Joint Forces Task Force, CC BY 4.0

"Was it really necessary to expand NATO along Russia's entire western border after the fall of the Berlin Wall? Did you really think there would be no reaction? When missiles appeared in Cuba, the US imposed a naval blockade, and rightly so. "Instead of keeping Russia chained to Europe, we gave the largest reservoir of raw materials to China. Can you be that stupid? You can't wage an open war without saying what the goal is. What is the goal? Victory over Russia? Then you are crazy, because you are leading us to a nuclear war! Is that clear or not? "Today, there are no conditions for peace! On October 28, 2022, they have not yet occupied all those regions of Ukraine. There could have been a ceasefire. There can be no peace today. The ultimate goal is a ceasefire, but for now, let's stop the bloodbath. Then let's see if we can attract China, India, the Third World. Let's see if we can create the conditions for peace. If we continue like this, where the hell are we going?"

Details