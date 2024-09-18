World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Democratic Party of Italy on Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Where the hell are we going?'

Vincenzo De Luca, member of the Democratic Party of Italy, President of Campania:
Vincenzo De Luca, member of the Democratic Party of Italy, President of Campania:

Democratic Party of Italy on Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Can you be that stupid?'
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/100064359595429/posts/313098054178845 by Joint Forces Task Force, CC BY 4.0

"Was it really necessary to expand NATO along Russia's entire western border after the fall of the Berlin Wall? Did you really think there would be no reaction? When missiles appeared in Cuba, the US imposed a naval blockade, and rightly so.

"Instead of keeping Russia chained to Europe, we gave the largest reservoir of raw materials to China. Can you be that stupid? You can't wage an open war without saying what the goal is. What is the goal? Victory over Russia? Then you are crazy, because you are leading us to a nuclear war! Is that clear or not?

"Today, there are no conditions for peace! On October 28, 2022, they have not yet occupied all those regions of Ukraine. There could have been a ceasefire. There can be no peace today. The ultimate goal is a ceasefire, but for now, let's stop the bloodbath. Then let's see if we can attract China, India, the Third World. Let's see if we can create the conditions for peace. If we continue like this, where the hell are we going?"

Details

 
Vincenzo De Luca (born 8 May 1949) is an Italian politician. A member of the Democratic Party, he has been serving as president of Campania since 18 June 2015. De Luca also served as mayor of Salerno for more than 17 years, becoming one of the longest serving mayors in Italy. De Luca has often been described as a populist politician and became known for his controversial statements. He is nicknamed Lo Sceriffo ("The Sheriff"), due to his outspokenly impetuous and strong government style, and also Don Vicienzo.

