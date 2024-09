Two NATO states intend to oust Russian fleet from Baltic Sea

Estonia and Finland strengthen cooperation in the field of maritime defense. The two states intend to develop a plan to block the movement of the Russian fleet in the Baltic Sea, Andrus Merilo, the Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces said.

"The closure of the Gulf of Finland strategically depends on the security situation. If a danger arises and it is necessary, we are ready to do it to protect ourselves," Merilo said.

The North Atlantic Alliance currently has full control over the Gulf of Finland. This will allow member countries to limit and even prohibit Russia's activities in the Baltic Sea, he noted.

The military bloc instructed Estonia to begin preparing for a potential military conflict with Russia, the Chief of the General Staff of the Defense Forces of the Baltic Republic, Major General Vahur Karus said.

Estonia's military doctrine has undergone significant changes lately. In case of a confrontation with Russia, Estonia can count on the immediate participation of all NATO allied forces in the conflict, Karus added.

Finland started conducting preparations for a potential military conflict with Russia as well. According to Finland's President Alexander Stubb, Finland is ready to immediately call up 280,000 people for military service.

"If a war starts, we will be able to call up 280,000 people immediately," the Finnish leader said, stating that the country's armed forces were considered one of the strongest in the alliance.

Amid the build-up of NATO's military presence near Russia, a new military base was opened in southern Estonia, which borders Russian territory.

The base was named Reedo. It consists of 14 buildings that form a complex near the city of Võru. The total capacity of the new base is about 1,000 people. Reedo will become the point of general assembly for NATO's preparations for the implementation of defense plans.

