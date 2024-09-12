Putin warns NATO not to make its biggest mistake

The decision to use Western long-range weapons to strike Russia "would mean that NATO countries, the United States, and European countries are waging war against Russia," President Vladimir Putin said.
Ukraine is not capable of carrying out such strikes on its own. This can be done with the help of reconnaissance data from NATO satellites, which Ukraine does not have. It is only NATO military personnel who can be involved with such flight missions, he noted.
"We are talking about a decision on whether NATO countries are directly participating in the military conflict or not," the president said.
According to Putin, if the decision is made, it will change the very essence, the nature of the conflict, and it will mean that NATO countries will go to war against Russia.
"And if this is so, then, bearing in mind the change in the very essence of this conflict, we will make appropriate decisions based on the threats that will be created for us," he added.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly asked Western partners to let Ukraine use long-range Western weapons for strikes deep inside Russia, explaining it by military necessity. However, the United States limited Kyiv in this opportunity; the White House emphasized that Washington's position on the matter remained unchanged.
On September 11, The Guardian reported citing sources in the British government that London decided to allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia with Storm Shadow cruise missiles.
