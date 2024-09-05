Putin admits Kamala Harris laugh captivates him

Russian President Vladimir Putin likes the way US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris laughs. Her contagious laugh suggests that she is doing just fine, Putin said.

Photo: flickr.com by Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0

"Firstly, Biden recommended that all his supporters back Ms. Harris. This is what we are going to do too — we are going to back her. Secondly, her laugh is expressive and contagious which means that she is doing just fine. Trump has imposed more sanctions on Russia than any other president has imposed before, and if Harris is doing just fine, then perhaps she will refrain from such actions,” the Russian leader said on the sidelines of the Eastern economic Forum.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held from September 3 to 6 on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok.

Details

Kamala Devi Harris (born October 20, 1964) is an American politician and attorney who is the 49th and current vice president of the United States since 2021, serving with President Joe Biden. She is the first female vice president, making her the highest-ranking female official in U.S. history, as well as both the first African American and the first Asian American vice president. Harris is the Democratic Party's nominee for president in the 2024 election. She served as a U.S. senator from California from 2017 to 2021, and earlier as the attorney general of California.

Born in Oakland, California, Harris graduated from Howard University and the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. She began her law career in the office of the district attorney (DA) of Alameda County, before being recruited to the San Francisco DA's Office and later the city attorney of San Francisco's office. In 2003, she was elected DA of San Francisco. She was elected attorney general of California in 2010 and reelected in 2014. Harris was the first woman, African American, and Asian American to hold these offices in the state's history.

