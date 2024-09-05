World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Videos show transport chaos in Kyiv after nine hours of air raid alarm

Kyiv wakes up to transport chaos after nine hours of air raid alarm at night
World

In Kyiv, air sirens sounded continuously for more than nine hours at night. All drones were shot down, there were no casualties or damage, representatives for the Kyiv authorities said.

Such a long air raid alarm caused major traffic jams in Kyiv in the morning. Public transport was overcrowded, huge traffic jams appeared on motorways.

Click here to se more videos

After the air raid alarm is over, the metro resumes normal operation of stations and traffic schedules, the Kyiv Metro said. It usually takes up to 90 minutes to bring metro traffic back to normal. In the morning of September 5, intervals between trains increased to 8-10 minutes.

Details

Kyiv (also Kiev) is the capital and most populous city of Ukraine. It is in north-central Ukraine along the Dnieper River. As of 1 January 2022, its population was 2,952,301, making Kyiv the seventh-most populous city in Europe. Kyiv is an important industrial, scientific, educational, and cultural center in Eastern Europe. It is home to many high-tech industries, higher education institutions, and historical landmarks. The city has an extensive system of public transport and infrastructure, including the Kyiv Metro.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Moscow responds to Zelensky's plans to keep Kursk region territories

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's remarks about Ukraine's intention to hold the captured territories in the Kursk region

Kremlin makes first comment about Zelensky's plans to keep Kursk region
NATO instructors annihilated in Russian missile strike on Poltava
NATO military instructors killed in Poltava training center missile strike
Russian Army General Alaudinov: Ukraine conflict to be resolved in autumn 2024
Russian forces strike targets in Lviv
Rentrée 2024: Shock and Horror Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Storm Shadow to blow up Moscow, Sochi, headquarters and highways Alexander Shtorm Hits of simple Soviet recipes that are still very popular today Andrey Mihayloff
Long-time Ukrainian government members lose their positions one after another
India and China evince interest in Russian lunar nuclear station project
Ukraine shells market in Donetsk, three killed
Ukraine shells market in Donetsk, three killed
Last materials
Putin: What would happen to Europe if Russia responded to attacks on nuclear power plants?
Putin: Russia and Ukraine could conduct talks based on 2022 Istanbul agreements
About 25 Ukrainian commanders killed in Russia's most recent missile strike
General Alaudinov: This is a decisive battle to complete history of special military operation
India and China want to join Russia's lunar nuclear station project
Kremlin makes first comment about Zelensky's plans to keep Kursk region
Ukrainian government is falling apart. Rats are fleeing the sinking ship
Ukraine launches artillery strike on Donetsk market killing three people
Russia launches Kinzhal missiles to strike largest city in western Ukraine
NATO instructors annihilated in Russian missile strike on Poltava
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.