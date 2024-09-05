Videos show transport chaos in Kyiv after nine hours of air raid alarm

Kyiv wakes up to transport chaos after nine hours of air raid alarm at night

In Kyiv, air sirens sounded continuously for more than nine hours at night. All drones were shot down, there were no casualties or damage, representatives for the Kyiv authorities said.

Such a long air raid alarm caused major traffic jams in Kyiv in the morning. Public transport was overcrowded, huge traffic jams appeared on motorways.

After the air raid alarm is over, the metro resumes normal operation of stations and traffic schedules, the Kyiv Metro said. It usually takes up to 90 minutes to bring metro traffic back to normal. In the morning of September 5, intervals between trains increased to 8-10 minutes.

Details

