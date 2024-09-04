World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Moscow responds to Zelensky's plans to keep Kursk region territories

Kremlin makes first comment about Zelensky's plans to keep Kursk region
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's remarks about Ukraine's intention to hold the captured territories in the Kursk region.

Kremlin makes first comment about Zelensky's plans to keep Kursk region
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Godot13, CC BY-SA 4.0

"They are going their own way, the regime is showing its essence. We need to go our own way and fulfill the tasks set," Peskov said.

Moscow's goal is to complete the special military operation in Ukraine, he noted.

On September 3, Zelensky said in an interview with NBC News that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) plan to hold the captured territories in the Kursk region.

"Ukraine will hold the territory, as this is an integral part of the victory plan to end the war," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The US presidential administration had no knowledge about Ukraine's military operation in the Kursk region, Zelensky said adding that he could not discuss AFU's further plans on Russian territory due to the unsuccessful experience of the "advertised" counteroffensive last summer.

 Dmitry Sergeyevich Peskov (Russian: Дмитрий Сергеевич Песков, IPA: [pʲɪˈskof]; born 17 October 1967) is a Russian diplomat and the press secretary for Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Early life and education

Peskov was born in Moscow on 17 October 1967.
 

