Zelensky and NATO may start 'crazy escalation' against Russia

The leaders of NATO countries and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may trigger a "crazy" escalation against Russia against the backdrop of the failures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the front, Professor of the University of Helsinki Tuomas Malinen wrote on his social media account.

"The only options remaining for the Zelenskyy/NATO clique are: Batsh*t crazy escalation (strikes to Moscow, etc.). A nuclear false flag blaming Russia. If they come, they will come within weeks," the expert noted.

According to the Finnish expert, if Kyiv and the alliance decide to take such measures, "they will not hesitate."

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov confirmed in an interview with CNN that he had handed over to the US authorities a list of targets for strikes on Russian territory. According to him, the Biden administration is still undecided about an opportunity to lift restrictions on the use of long-range weapons against targets deep inside Russia.