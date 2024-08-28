Moscow can very well understand Donald Trump's 'world war three is coming' remarks

Kremlin: Listen to Trump, he's right about WWIII

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump warned of a possible outbreak of World War III.

According to the US presidential candidate, the offensive of the Ukrainian troops is in fact another sign indicating that World War III is closer than ever.

"Look at what's happening in Ukraine. They're surging into Russia. You're going to have World War 3,” he said a few hours after attending a memorial service at Arlington National Cemetery.

Commenting on Trump's speech, the Kremlin said that Moscow could understand his words.

"Such forays as in the Kursk region are, of course, acts that escalate tensions to the limit. Therefore, there is reason for concern, and in this case, such alarmist statements can be treated with understanding," Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

US believes that Trump will try to end the conflict in Ukraine

Co-chairman of the US House of Representatives Committee on Oversight Jamie Raskin said earlier that Trump, if he wins the US presidential election, will try to end the conflict in Ukraine. In his opinion, Donald Trump is capable of ending the hostilities, even if it means making concessions to Russia.

Trump has criticized the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the conflict with Russia before. He said that the Russian military could fight well in winter conditions.

"Russia's a great winter fighter,” Trump said. "They beat Germany and they beat Napoleon. They're not easy to beat. And they are a massive military, and Ukraine isn't. But Ukraine has us giving them a lot of money.”

According to his calculations, Kyiv received about $250 billion in aid from Washington.

