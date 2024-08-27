Finland allows Ukraine to use Western arms to strike Russia

The Armed Forces of Ukraine may use weapons that Western countries transferred to Kyiv to strike Russian territory, allegedly for defensive purposes, President of Finland Alexander Stubb said during a press conference.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by CGP Grey, CC BY 2.0

"Directly answering the question: yes, the AFU may use Western weapons to strike Russian territory," the politician said.

Finland has not set any restrictions for Kyiv to use the transferred weapons if they were used for defensive purposes without violating international law.

Politico reported earlier that Ukraine was to provide the United States with a list of targets for strikes on Russia if Washington could lift restrictions on the use of long-range weapons against Russia. Kyiv had provided such a list before, but this time it will be "more targeted and detailed."

Details

Cai-Göran Alexander Stubb is a Finnish politician currently serving as the 13th president of Finland since 1 March 2024, having won the 2024 presidential election. He previously served as Prime Minister of Finland from 2014 to 2015.