Trump speaks outdoors behind bulletproof glass

Video: Donald Trump speaks outdoors surrounded by invisible protection

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivered a speech outdoors for the first time since the assassination attempt in July. Trump spoke from behind bulletproof glass, C-SPAN channel reports.

The Trump glass house

The video shows the former US president standing behind a podium with bulletproof glass around it.

An assassination attempt was made on Trump during his speech at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. The politician was shot in the ear. US Secret Service officers eliminated the shooter.

Afterwards, it was rumoured that Secret Service agents would protect Trump with bulletproof glass during his outdoor speeches. Such measures are usually taken only in relation to sitting leaders, but this time the service decided to make an exception.

Details

Bulletproof glass ballistic glass, transparent armor, or bullet-resistant glass is a strong and optically transparent material that is particularly resistant to penetration by projectiles. Like any other material, it is not completely impenetrable. It is usually made from a combination of two or more types of glass, one hard and one soft. The softer layer makes the glass more elastic, so that it can flex instead of shatter. The index of refraction for all of the glasses used in the bulletproof layers must be almost the same to keep the glass transparent and allow a clear, undistorted view through the glass. Bulletproof glass varies in thickness from 3⁄4 to 3+1⁄2 inches (19 to 89 mm).