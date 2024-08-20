Putin declined offer to meet Telegram founder Pavel Durov in Baku

Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected an offer to meet with Telegram founder, Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov.
Putin and Durov were in Baku, Azerbaijan, on working trips on the same dates.
Reportedly, the Russian president received an offer to meet with Pavel Durov a few days before his working trip to Baku.
Putin visited Azerbaijan from August 18 to 19 to hold talks with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev. Durov arrived in the capital of the republic for a number of work meetings during the same dates.
Several days before Putin's trip, representatives of his administration made an offer to arrange a meeting with the Russian entrepreneur, but Putin declined. Nothing is known about the reasons for this decision and the possible topics that they could discuss.
