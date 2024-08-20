World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin declined offer to meet Telegram founder Pavel Durov in Baku

Putin visited Azerbaijan when Telegram founder Durov was there too
Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected an offer to meet with Telegram founder, Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov.

Putin visited Azerbaijan when Telegram founder Durov was there too
Photo: https://www.flickr.com/photos/techcrunch/21420233640 by TechCrunch, CC BY 2.0

Putin and Durov were in Baku, Azerbaijan, on working trips on the same dates.

Putin received an offer to meet with Durov several days before his visit to Baku

Reportedly, the Russian president received an offer to meet with Pavel Durov a few days before his working trip to Baku.

Putin visited Azerbaijan from August 18 to 19 to hold talks with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev. Durov arrived in the capital of the republic for a number of work meetings during the same dates.

Several days before Putin's trip, representatives of his administration made an offer to arrange a meeting with the Russian entrepreneur, but Putin declined. Nothing is known about the reasons for this decision and the possible topics that they could discuss.

Putin and Aliyev decide the future of Eurasia in Baku
Putin and Aliyev decide the future of Eurasia in Baku
