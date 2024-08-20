World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Canada's Conservative Party deletes video of Russian Sukhoi fighters

Canada's Conservative Party proudly shows video of Russian Sukhoi fighters
The Conservative Party of Canada removed a video from its social media pages that was found to show Russian fighter jets instead of Canadian ones, CBC News television channel said.

Russian fighters over Canada

The post, published on X social network, was dedicated to a speech by party leader Pierre Poilievre. When Poilievre was talking about fighter jets on a training mission to defend homeland, the video was showing Russian aircraft instead of Canadian CF-18s.

The ruling Liberal Party of Canada was quick to take advantage of this blunder. The Liberals accused their Conservative opponents of being excessively soft on Russia.

"Shockingly, Mr. Poilievre's dream for Canada includes Russian fighter jets flying over our glorious Prairies on a 'training mission,'" Defence Minister Bill Blair's spokesman Daniel Minden said.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
