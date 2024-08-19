World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin: Russia still considers peace talks with Ukraine despite Kursk incursion

Kremlin: Russia has not cancelled peace talks with Ukraine
Russia's peace proposals to end the military conflict with Ukraine have not been cancelled, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told Shot Telegram channel.

Photo: freepik.com by pressfoto, PDM

At the same time, given the ongoing fighting in the Kursk region, there is no talk of negotiations at the moment, he said:

"At this stage, given this adventure, we are not up to the talks," Ushakov said.

According to Ushakov, "it would be inappropriate to enter into the negotiation process." The future of the dialogue depends on the situation, including on the battlefield, he added.

The conditions for peace talks, which Vladimir Putin announced on June 14, include Kyiv's agreement to a neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status, establishing the status of the DPR, LPR, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions as subjects of Russia.

The Washington Post earlier reported that Russia and Ukraine were set to send delegations to Qatar in August for secret peace talks. However, the plans were thwarted because of Ukraine's incursion into Russia's Kursk region. Moscow suspended the process but "not cancelled it.

"Russia didn't call off the talks, they said give us time,” the publication said with reference to diplomatic sources.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
