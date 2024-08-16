Ukrainian solders fighting in Kursk were trained in UK

Ukrainian soldiers underwent urban combat training in UK

Some of the Ukrainian servicemen who currently take part in Ukraine's incursion of the Kursk region were trained in urban combat in the UK a month before the attack, The Times said.

Photo: flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, CC BY-SA 2.0

Many Ukrainian servicemen who are currently fighting on Russian territory learned about the operation being prepared several hours before it began. They were redeployed from Sumy and Kharkiv regions, the newspaper said.