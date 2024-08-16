World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
German tanks bring tragedy to Russian territory as during WWII times

German tanks are not just being used against Russia — German tanks are on Russian state territory, former Austrian Foreign Minister and current head of the G. O.R.K.I. Center at St. Petersburg State University Karin Kneissl said in a comment about the presence of German weapons on Russian territory and the historical deafness of the German establishment.

Photo: www.flickr.com by SFJZ13, CC BY 2.0

"What happened in 1941, the role of German weapons and German armed forces on Russian, pardon me, Soviet land — is a tragedy of the 20th century as the Russians see it. Yet, they do not teach this in history classes in Germany," Karin Kneissl said.

Karin Kneissl is an Austrian diplomat, journalist, and politician. She served as Minister of Foreign Affairs between 2017 and 2019. Prior to assuming her government position, she was a lecturer. Kneissl has advocated for closer relations with Russia and has a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin

